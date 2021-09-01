CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun County schools update | Get vaccinated in Maryland? Win a college scholarship | Vaccine mandates are hard sell | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
‘Like a freight train’: Maryland tornado damages cars, buildings

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

September 1, 2021, 6:10 PM

“You ever seen ‘Wizard of Oz?” It looked just like that, said David Joseph, describing the tornado that touched down in Annapolis, Maryland, on Wednesday afternoon.

It sounded “like a freight train,” Joseph and co-worker Brian McLaughlin said.

They were trying to close the bay doors when they saw the tornado coming. McLaughlin said he saw a big piece of plywood coming through the air.

The radar-confirmed tornado came as the remnants of Hurricane Ida slammed the D.C. region, bringing the threat of tornadoes and flash flooding.

“We’re seeing shingles getting ripped off all the roofs right here. See it touch down right here, through Western,” Joseph said.

McLaughlin said they had just minutes, having received a tornado warning on the phone just a minute or two earlier. He said they went back to work “because it usually never comes.” But when they looked outside, “it was just kind of odd the way everything was just blowing through the air. And that’s when we realized there was a tornado right next to us,” McLaughlin said.

There are reports of substantial damage and trees down from Central Avenue in Edgewater to West Street in Annapolis, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said, but no injuries reported as of yet associated with the storm.

CBS News reported that some 2,500 were without power, four buildings had severe damage and one person was trapped but was able to get out.

Annapolis resident Steve Adams was heading toward downtown Annapolis when the storm damage stopped him in his tracks.

“There was a bunch more downed power lines. They’d already cleaned it up for the most part, but it looks like lots of, you know, metal roofing and insulation materials, like you’ll often see if a … tornado … actually touches down,” Adams told WTOP.

“The wind was like nothing I’ve ever experienced. It came up very, very quickly. It’s bad. It’s much worse than I could have imagined from my house,” Edgewater resident Amy Freedman said.

She said the tornado went by quickly, probably lasting 10 to 15 seconds.

Damages

Anne Arundel County Fire Department spokesman Russ Davies said there are a lot of homes with some structural damage from trees that have fallen in the area that correlates to where the tornado was reported.

“Fortunately, at this point, we’re not seeing any reports of injuries. We do have many trees down lots of wires down,” Davies said.

Elsewhere, Anne Arundel County schools spokesman Bob Mosier said staff sheltered in place as the tornado warning was announced. School has not started yet in the county, so “we didn’t have 80,000 students to move around and shelter,” he said.

Mosier said there are damages reported, including the concession stand in the South River High School in the stadium itself, and damage at the Center of Applied Technology.

“We have engineers and folks there now assessing that situation,” Mosier said.

