National Weather Service says Edgewater tornado was an EF-1 with winds reaching 90 mph

Cleanup will continue Friday in Edgewater after a tornado touched down Thursday evening in the Anne Arundel County, Maryland, neighborhood.

The National Weather Service says the tornado that touched down Thursday evening in Edgewater, Maryland, was an EF-1 tornado with peak winds of 90 mph that uprooted several trees, downed power lines and damaged some homes.

The assessment comes after an on-the-ground survey Friday by meteorologists with the weather service. The weather service said the tornado was on the ground for about 10 minutes and traveled just over 6 miles toward the western shore of the Chesapeake Bay.

Tornadoes are rated on a scale of EF0 to EF5, with EF0 causing the least damage.

In its preliminary report, the weather service said the tornado reached its peak strength in the area of the bounded by Solomons Island Road (Route 2), Virginia Avenue and Ridge Avenue.

Siding was torn from the wall of one home, large branches were ripped from trees and a commercial fence was blown down. Some homes and vehicles were also damaged by falling trees and tree branches.

Most of the damage was to trees, and about 10 trees were uprooted entirely, the weather service said.

Neighbors spent most of the day cleaning up debris and power crews worked to restore electricity.

“The wind was ferocious,” resident Robin Ward told WTOP.

The weather service said some power lines were snapped by falling trees and trees branches.

“I can’t remember when I’ve ever seen lightning so fierce and intense,” said Ward, who lives in the community of about 100 people off Virginia Avenue and Solomons Island Road in Edgewater.

“We can’t even get out of the neighborhood … There are big trees that are uprooted and down, and electrical poles that the tops are sheared off and wires are down. It’s bad,” she said.

The Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management opened its online “damage assessment portal,” which allows residents and businesses to report any damages they suffered in the storm. The information is used by county officials to determine the extent of the damage, and residents are reminded it is not a substitute for submitting insurance claims.

As a supercell thunderstorm raced across central Maryland Thursday evening, the weather service confirmed the twister at 5:58 p.m., just south of South River and said by shortly after 6 p.m. it was moving east toward the Bay Bridge and advised everyone in the area to take cover.

6:03pm Radar confirmed tornado on the ground in eastern Anne Arundel County MD just south of Annapolis, heading east towards Bay Ridge. Take cover now! — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) September 3, 2020

No serious injuries were reported.

“I’ve never been through anything like it,” said resident Dan Clune. “The wind was blowing real good too.”

The tornado tore off siding and shingle along Maryland Route 2 just south of the South River bridge and it toppled sheds and play equipment.

Localized and concentrated area of storm — likely tornado — damage in Edgewater Beach. Shingles torn, sheds and play sets tossed, countless mature trees down. #MDWX pic.twitter.com/kyaRxXz8px — Dave Dildine (@DildineWTOP) September 3, 2020

In addition to Anne Arundel County, tornado warnings were issued in Carroll, Howard, Montgomery, Baltimore and Prince George’s counties Thursday afternoon.

After Thursday’s heavy rains and fierce winds, the D.C. region should see a beautiful weekend ahead.

Forecast

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid- to upper 80s.

Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid- to upper 80s. Saturday: Sunny and very pleasant with low humidity. Highs around 80.

Sunny and very pleasant with low humidity. Highs around 80. Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 80s.

Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 80s. Monday: Mostly sunny and continued pleasant. Highs in the mid 80s.

Current conditions

WTOP’s Dave Dildine and Jack Moore contributed to this report.