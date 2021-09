Water rescues underway in Rockville

Water rescues are underway Wednesday in Rockville after basement-level apartments flooded. This is happening at several apartment buildings in Rockville…

Water rescues are underway Wednesday in Rockville after basement-level apartments flooded.

This is happening at several apartment buildings in Rockville — one in the 13200 block of Twinbrook Parkway and the other 200 block of Congressional Lane.

Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue, says crews are on scene breaking apartment windows and doors to get people out.

Rescue crews are also using rafts to rescue people.

Water Rescues @MontgomeryCoMD (9/1) Flooded roads, power outages, many apartment(s) in Rockville (Twinbrook Parkway) flooded & people rescued https://t.co/iTWPkC8Ywd pic.twitter.com/8eL5IhWjFe — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) September 1, 2021