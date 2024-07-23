DC area under flood watch as storms move their way through the area … again

The D.C. area will see wet weather again Tuesday night as storms make their way through the region.

A flood watch is in effect for D.C., northern Virginia and eastern Maryland until 11 p.m.

The Flood Watch has been expanded northward to cover the D.C. metro southward into Charles & King George counties. This threat continues until 11 PM this evening. #MDwx #DCwx #VAwx pic.twitter.com/XojjPQmkrr — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) July 23, 2024

An estimated 1 to 2 inches of moderate to heavy rain is expected to fall Tuesday night, according to 7News Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson.

Temperatures will drop into the 70s in the evening as “the ground, the roads take on a lot of water in a short amount of time,” said Johnson.

More rain is in the forecast this week, but we’ll see similar conditions on Wednesday.

Wednesday will be a cloudy day with lingering showers and patchy fog in the morning and temperature highs around 90 degrees.

“More heavier weather is expected” later Wednesday evening, Johnson said, as isolated storms are possible again Wednesday night.

“For Wednesday, another localized threat for heavy rain is possible again, mainly across any urban areas,” the National Weather Service forecast.

FORECAST

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Showers, Lingering Storms

Patchy Fog

Lows: 70s

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

Showers and a few storms may linger overnight.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly Sunny

PM Rain, Storms

Highs: 85-90

Heat Index: 88-93

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

Plan for scattered showers to start the day, which means a potentially wet morning commute. It will be very humid with heat index values in the low to mid 90s. Another round of showers and storms is possible during the afternoon and evening with the possibility of heavy rain and frequent thunder and lightning.

THURSDAY:

Partly Sunny

Showers and Storms

Highs: near 85

Heat Index: Low 90s

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

A cold front will approach bringing additional chances for showers and storms, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. This front will bring a welcome change Friday and this weekend with a drop in humidity.

CURRENT CONDITIONS

