DC area under flood watch as storms move their way through the area … again

The D.C. area will see wet weather again Tuesday night as storms make their way through the region.
A flood watch is in effect for D.C., northern Virginia and eastern Maryland until 11 p.m.
The Flood Watch has been expanded northward to cover the D.C. metro southward into Charles & King George counties. This threat continues until 11 PM this evening. #MDwx #DCwx #VAwx pic.twitter.com/XojjPQmkrr
— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) July 23, 2024
An estimated 1 to 2 inches of moderate to heavy rain is expected to fall Tuesday night, according to 7News Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson.
Temperatures will drop into the 70s in the evening as “the ground, the roads take on a lot of water in a short amount of time,” said Johnson.
- Listen to WTOP online and on the radio at 103.5 FM or 107.7 FM.
- Current traffic conditions
- Weather forecast
- Closings and Delays
- Sign up for WTOP alerts
More rain is in the forecast this week, but we’ll see similar conditions on Wednesday.
Wednesday will be a cloudy day with lingering showers and patchy fog in the morning and temperature highs around 90 degrees.
“More heavier weather is expected” later Wednesday evening, Johnson said, as isolated storms are possible again Wednesday night.
“For Wednesday, another localized threat for heavy rain is possible again, mainly across any urban areas,” the National Weather Service forecast.
FORECAST
TUESDAY NIGHT:
Showers, Lingering Storms
Patchy Fog
Lows: 70s
Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph
Showers and a few storms may linger overnight.
WEDNESDAY:
Partly Sunny
PM Rain, Storms
Highs: 85-90
Heat Index: 88-93
Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph
Plan for scattered showers to start the day, which means a potentially wet morning commute. It will be very humid with heat index values in the low to mid 90s. Another round of showers and storms is possible during the afternoon and evening with the possibility of heavy rain and frequent thunder and lightning.
THURSDAY:
Partly Sunny
Showers and Storms
Highs: near 85
Heat Index: Low 90s
Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph
A cold front will approach bringing additional chances for showers and storms, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. This front will bring a welcome change Friday and this weekend with a drop in humidity.
CURRENT CONDITIONS
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.