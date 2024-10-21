Dog rescued from rubble six days after Haymarket house explosion

On Monday morning, fire crews rescued Brandy — the dog from the rubble of the Haymarket, Virginia, home that exploded last week.

Fire crews this morning rescued Brandy the dog from the rubble of the Haymarket home that exploded last week — and she is going to be fine.

On Monday morning, firefighters from Prince William County’s first battalion were called to the home in the Piedmont community for a dog barking from inside the rubble.

“Truck 4 worked diligently to free the pup from collapsed home, reuniting her with her family,” the local union, Prince William Professional Firefighters, said in a social media post. “After an incredible story of survival, the dog is expected to make a full recovery from incident.”

The union told InsideNoVa that fire crews worked for about 30 minutes to free her.

Six people in two families lived in the home, which was totally destroyed in the Oct. 14 explosion.

One of the residents, Jarrett Struniak, told WTOP News last week that he lost his cat and “10-year best friend” in the explosion. Firefighters confirmed the dog rescued was his pet Brandy.

The explosion rattled Haymarket and sparked a two-alarm blaze that sent a column of flames and smoke into the sky and drew firefighters from around the region.