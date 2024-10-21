Commanders QB Jayden Daniels’ status for the Bears game is unclear because of a rib injury

Jayden Daniels’ status is up in the air for the Washington Commanders’ next game against Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears because of a rib injury.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass)

Daniels is not being ruled out for what is supposed to be a matchup of the top two picks in this year’s NFL draft, but coach Dan Quinn offered little clarity about the situation on Monday other than the notion that it’s not a serious injury that would sideline the rookie quarterback for an extended period.

“We’re hopeful he can play, but we’ll also make sure to take every precautionary step and do it smartly for the player and the man,” Quinn said on a video call with reporters. “It’s not going to be something that’s going to knock him out for the long term.”

Daniels was injured when he went head over feet and landed awkwardly while being tackled at the end of a 46-yard run on Washington’s first offensive snap Sunday. He finished the rest of the drive before going to the sideline for evaluation, and veteran Marcus Mariota filled in for the rest of a 40-7 rout of Carolina that got the Commanders to 5-2 this season.

Quinn did not provide any specifics about the rib injury, including whether anything was broken.

“Most times when there’s a core injury, it’s more just the movements and all that goes into throwing and playing the position,” Quinn said.

Mariota would start if Daniels is unable to go. Beyond doctors and trainers clearing the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner, the coaching staff also will be watching closely this week at practice.

“He’s such a unique player that I want to make sure he can be him fully in his own way and the movements and throwing all the stuff that would go with that,” Quinn said. “It’s really important to get it right, and we will.”

Daniels has thrown for 1,410 yards, ran for 372 and been responsible for 10 touchdowns to become the favorite to win offensive rookie of the year honors.

Quinn said Daniels was “doing great” but hinted the 23-year-old already was laying the groundwork to play Sunday.

“He is at his core a true competitor, and we wouldn’t expect anything different than that,” Quinn said. “But we’ll really trust our eyes, the medical staff and we’re going to make sure we assess this every day and make sure when he’s able to be him fully in that space, then we’ll let it rip.”

The team was extra cautious with a recent knee injury to top running back Brian Robinson Jr., holding him out against Baltimore on Oct. 13 — a 30-23 loss to the Ravens that is Washington’s only defeat since the season opener. Robinson returned against the Panthers and rushed for 71 yards and a TD on 12 carries after thanking Quinn and general manager Adam Peters for the time off that allowed him to heal.

A similar play-it-safe approach could be in the works with Daniels, given his value to the organization this season and beyond.

“It’s always about them for the long term — for their health, for their career,” Quinn said. “It’s about the player and making sure they can do their thing at full speed. And if they can’t, like in the case with Brian a few weeks ago, we just said, ‘You know what, it’s not there,’ and we’re not going to put you out there and not allow you to do your thing full speed.”

