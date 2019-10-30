Home » Washington Nationals » You can't frame that…

You can’t frame that digital ticket, so Nats will print up an actual one

Jack Pointer

October 30, 2019, 3:31 PM

commemorative world series tickets
Fans who got into one of the Nats Park World Series games with a smartphone app or printed-out ticket can drop by the ballpark and get a crisp, flat, sweat-free, suitable-for-framing version. (WTOP/Kristi King)

World Series Games 3, 4 and 5 at Nationals Park in D.C. weren’t as memorable as Games 1, 2 and (whew) 6 were in Houston.

Nevertheless, seeing actual World Series games in the District has been special for Nats fans, and the team is offering a chance to commemorate it the right way, with a proper old school ticket.

Fans who got into those games with a smartphone app or printed-out ticket can drop by the ballpark and get a crisp, flat, sweat-free, suitable-for-framing version.

One fan who took advantage of this was Karolanne Wayland, whose husband and daughter were at Game 3 on Friday night.

commemorative world series tickets
Get that proper ticket this week. (WTOP/Kristi King)

“Unfortunately, they didn’t win, but it was a fantastic experience,” said Wayland, who wanted to get crisp versions of her Game 3 tickets for a holiday gift.

To get yours, stop by the ballpark from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

Bring that less-sentimental version of the ticket and they’ll print it out for you.

There’s a minor charge for the service of $3, which goes to the Washington Nationals Dream Foundation.

WTOP’s Kristi King contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Local News MLB News Sports Washington Nationals
jack pointer world series world series tickets

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up