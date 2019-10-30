Fans who got into one of the Nats Park World Series games with a smartphone app or printed-out ticket can drop by the ballpark and get a crisp, flat, sweat-free, suitable-for-framing version.

World Series Games 3, 4 and 5 at Nationals Park in D.C. weren’t as memorable as Games 1, 2 and (whew) 6 were in Houston.

Nevertheless, seeing actual World Series games in the District has been special for Nats fans, and the team is offering a chance to commemorate it the right way, with a proper old school ticket.

Fans who got into those games with a smartphone app or printed-out ticket can drop by the ballpark and get a crisp, flat, sweat-free, suitable-for-framing version.

One fan who took advantage of this was Karolanne Wayland, whose husband and daughter were at Game 3 on Friday night.

“Unfortunately, they didn’t win, but it was a fantastic experience,” said Wayland, who wanted to get crisp versions of her Game 3 tickets for a holiday gift.

To get yours, stop by the ballpark from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

Bring that less-sentimental version of the ticket and they’ll print it out for you.

There’s a minor charge for the service of $3, which goes to the Washington Nationals Dream Foundation.

WTOP’s Kristi King contributed to this report.

