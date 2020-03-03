Super Tuesday is here. What are questions Virginia residents are asking about the field of Democratic candidates for president?

Super Tuesday is here. And if you’re a registered voter in Virginia, that means you get to weigh in on a crowded field of Democratic candidates running to challenge President Donald Trump. A total of 124 delegates are up for grabs — 99 of them pledged delegates, allocated based on the results of the primary.

WTOP will have a team of reporters covering Super Tuesday throughout the day and will have live results throughout the evening with WTOP’s Dimitri Sotis and Del Walters. WTOP’s Max Smith will be manning the election desk all night, and WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller will have additional background on the elections.

You can listen to WTOP on 103.5 FM in the D.C. metro area, on 107.7 FM in Virginia and on 103.9 FM in Frederick, Maryland. WTOP’s live broadcast is also available on WTOP.com and Alexa, as well as HD Radio (103.5 HD-1).

Follow WTOP on Facebook. Follow WTOP on Twitter. And follow WTOP on Instagram.

More Super Tuesday coverage

Q: When is the primary? When do polls open?

The 2020 Democratic presidential primary in Virginia is March 3, 2020. Polls are open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Q: What's on the ballot? Who can vote?

Only the candidates running for the Democratic nomination for president will be on the ballot. The list of candidates on the ballot includes some candidates who have already dropped out of the race. WTOP has a guide to the Democrats who are still in the race and where they stand on various issues. Virginia’s is an open primary — meaning any registered voter can cast a ballot regardless of their party registration. The Virginia Republican Party has notified the Virginia Department of Elections it will not hold a primary on March 3. President Donald Trump is running for reelection and is expected to be officially selected as the state party’s nominee at a party convention. Democratic and Republican primaries to select candidates for the U.S. House and Senate are set to take place June 9, 2020. Q: Where do I vote?

You can look up your polling place on the Virginia Department of Election’s Citizen Portal. You can also call the Virginia Department of Elections at 800-552-9745. Q: What do I need to vote?

You must have been registered to vote at least 22 days before Election Day. When you show up to the polls, you will need to show a photo ID to vote in person. Acceptable forms of ID include: Virginia driver’s license Virginia DMV-issued photo ID United States passport Employer-issued photo ID Virginia Voter Photo ID card Other U.S. or Virginia government-issued photo ID Student photo ID issued by a school, college or university located in Virginia Tribal enrollment or other tribal photo ID If you show up to vote and don’t have ID, you will have to vote using a provisional ballot.

Q: Voting absentee?

The deadline for requesting an absentee ballot was Feb. 25. If you already signed up to vote absentee and received your ballot, you must turn it in to your voter registration office by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Absentee voters can also check the status of their ballot through the state’s online citizen portal. Q: Need accommodations?

If you are 65 or older or you have a physical disability, you can vote from your car at your polling place on Election Day. The department of elections recommends you bring a helper with you who can go into the polling place and request curbside assistance. Q: Who else is voting?

A lot of people. They don’t call it Super Tuesday for nothing. Virginia is one of 14 states plus American Samoa that are voting March 3. Q: Pete Buttigieg and Amy Amy Klobuchar dropped out of the race. What does that mean for voters when they will see their names on the ballot? Are they able to vote for them?

A number of candidates no longer running for president are on Virginia’s Super Tuesday Democratic primary ballot with the same status as the latest front-runners, because no candidates have formally withdrawn from Virginia’s contest. Read more. Q: Will WTOP have election coverage for Maryland and D.C.?

Absolutely! A similar set of FAQs will be set up for both. Stay tuned.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.