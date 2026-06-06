Rockville Pike cracks top 10 of most passive-aggressive roads in the US

Research shows roads like Rockville Pike, which came in No. 7 nationally on the list of most passive aggressive roads, triggers people to tailgate, break check, lean on their horn and block people from merging.

Stress from driving on the Beltway, 270, 66 and I-95 can lead to road rage, but according to a survey of more than 3,000 people, traveling near congested shopping centers causes people to react with a hidden hostility.

The research shows roads like Rockville Pike, which came in No. 7 nationally on the list of most passive-aggressive roads, triggers people to tailgate, break check, lean on their horn and block people from merging.

These commercial corridors packed with restaurant entrances, school traffic, along with malls, and strip centers often have a lot of red lights, stop signs, short merge lanes — and a lot of bumper-to-bumper traffic.

The survey says many of the roads on the list aren’t chaotic or aggressive at all — they’re in wealthy suburban areas where drivers show passive‑aggressive behavior in small, subtle ways instead of blowing up.

The Top 10 most-passive-aggressive roads in the US:

1. Ventura Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA

2. U.S. 1 (Federal Highway), Fort Lauderdale, FL

3. Central Avenue (Yonkers to White Plans Corridor), Westchester County, NY

4. U.S. 280 through Mountain Brook, Homewood, Vestavia Hills, and Hoover, AL

5. Route 17 through Paramus, Paramus, NJ

6. Lancaster Avenue, Philadelphia Main Line, PA

7. Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD

8. North Avenue, Chicago, IL

9. Route 1 (Boston Post Road) through Guildford and Madison, Guildford and Madison, CT

10. Westheimer Road, Houston, TX

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