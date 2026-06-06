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Boil water advisory lifted for upper Northwest DC neighborhoods

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

June 6, 2026, 8:26 PM

A boil water advisory that was in effect for several neighborhoods in upper Northwest D.C. has been lifted, D.C. Water said Saturday.

Following tests, the utility found that water was found safe to drink for nearly 5,000 customers in the neighborhoods of Chevy Chase D.C., Friendship Heights, Tenleytown, American University Park, Spring Valley, Cleveland Park, Woodley Park, Van Ness, Glover Park, Wesley Heights and Cathedral Heights.

“D.C. Water tested samples from multiple sites in the affected area, confirming that drinking water meets all EPA water quality standards and verified no coliform bacteria present following the loss of pressure in some portions of the distribution system,” the utility said in a news release Saturday evening.

D.C. Water announced the boil water advisory on Friday after reports of low pressure from customers and fluctuating power loss at the Fort Reno Pumping Station. The cause of the power loss is under investigation, the utility said.

Customers can call 202-612-3400 for more information.

affected areas
The following areas were under a boil water advisory, which was lifted Saturday evening. (Courtesy D.C. Water)

WTOP’s Jeffery Leon contributed to this story. 

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Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

aconstantino@wtop.com

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