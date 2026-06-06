Boil water advisory lifted for upper Northwest DC neighborhoods

A precautionary boil water advisory has been lifted for several neighborhoods in upper Northwest D.C.

A boil water advisory that was in effect for several neighborhoods in upper Northwest D.C. has been lifted, D.C. Water said Saturday.

Following tests, the utility found that water was found safe to drink for nearly 5,000 customers in the neighborhoods of Chevy Chase D.C., Friendship Heights, Tenleytown, American University Park, Spring Valley, Cleveland Park, Woodley Park, Van Ness, Glover Park, Wesley Heights and Cathedral Heights.

“D.C. Water tested samples from multiple sites in the affected area, confirming that drinking water meets all EPA water quality standards and verified no coliform bacteria present following the loss of pressure in some portions of the distribution system,” the utility said in a news release Saturday evening.

D.C. Water announced the boil water advisory on Friday after reports of low pressure from customers and fluctuating power loss at the Fort Reno Pumping Station. The cause of the power loss is under investigation, the utility said.

Customers can call 202-612-3400 for more information.

WTOP’s Jeffery Leon contributed to this story.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.