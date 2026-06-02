Parents dead, 2 kids hurt after domestic-related shooting and pursuit in Fredericksburg

Two people are dead and two kids were hurt after a domestic dispute in Fredericksburg, Virginia, on Wednesday evening.

A mother and father are dead and their two kids were hurt after a domestic dispute in Fredericksburg, Virginia, on Wednesday evening, according to police.

Fredericksburg police said officers responded around 5:30 p.m. to reports of shots fired.

According to the initial investigation, a male driver was pursuing a female driver along Olde William Street and Emancipation Highway when the man began firing rounds at the woman’s vehicle.

Police said the woman, while trying to evade the suspect, crashed in the area of College Avenue and Emancipation Highway. She was shot multiple times before the crash.

Officers arrived, provided emergency aid and the woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died.

Two children, 7 and 3, were in the vehicle and suffered minor injuries from the crash, not from gunfire, police said.

As officers arrived at the scene of the crash, police said they saw the suspect vehicle attempting to flee. Officers tried to pull the vehicle over for a traffic stop, but the driver failed to yield, and a pursuit began.

As the pursuit approached Wilderness Lane, police said the driver suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said he was the only person in the car, and no rounds were fired by police.

Fredericksburg police said the people who died were the parents of both children, who are being reunited with family.

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