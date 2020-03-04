2020 Virginia primary election results

Which Democratic presidential candidates received the most votes in Virginia's open primary on this Super Tuesday?

Here are the Super Tuesday results from Virginia.

It should be noted that Virginia’s primary ballot included a number of candidates who dropped out of the race.

See the results below on how the Democratic presidential candidates did in individual counties.

Click on the map for the results of a particular county.

