2020 Virginia primary election results

March 4, 2020, 2:17 AM

Here are the Super Tuesday results from Virginia.

It should be noted that Virginia’s primary ballot included a number of candidates who dropped out of the race.

See the results below on how the Democratic presidential candidates did in individual counties.

Click on the map for the results of a particular county.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, accompanied by his wife Dr. Jill Biden, cope with protesters that got up on the stage during a Super Tuesday election night party at Baldwin Hills Recreation Center in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (The Washington Post via Getty Im/The Washington Post)
A protester at left, is held back by Biden adviser Symone Sanders, wearing stripes, face unseen, and Jill Biden, second from right, as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden stands, at right, during a primary election night rally, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
HERNDON, VA – MARCH 03: A voter fills in his ballots for the Democratic presidential primary election at a polling place in Armstrong Elementary School on Super Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Herndon, Virginia. 1,357 Democratic delegates are at stake as voters cast their ballots in 14 states and American Samoa on what is known as Super Tuesday. (Getty Images/Samuel Corum)
HERNDON, VA – MARCH 03: Voters fill in their ballots for the Democratic presidential primary election at a polling place in Armstrong Elementary School on Super Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Herndon, Virginia. 1,357 Democratic delegates are at stake as voters cast their ballots in 14 states and American Samoa on what is known as Super Tuesday. (Getty Images/Samuel Corum)
Supporters cheer before a campaign rally with Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., during a primary night election rally in Essex Junction, Vt., Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP/Charles Krupa)
David Flores-Figueroa wears his voting sticker on his face as he reads over the ballot before voting on Super Tuesday at the Cleveland Park Community Center precinct, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Deadly overnight tornadoes delayed the start of the presidential primary voting in Nashville and another Tennessee county, spurring elections officials to redirect voters from some polling places to alternate locations. Voters from six precincts were combined to vote at Cleveland Park, where the wait could take up to an hour or more. (AP/Mark Humphrey)
SAN DIEGO, CA – MARCH 03: Voters cast their ballots at the San Diego Registrar of Voters on March 3, 2020 in San Diego, California. 1,357 Democratic delegates are at stake as voters cast their ballots in 14 states and American Samoa on what is known as Super Tuesday. (Getty Images/Sandy Huffaker)
FAYETTEVILLE, NC – MARCH 03: Fayetteville State University students get off a Black Votes Matter bus at Smith Recreation Center on March 3, 2020 in Fayetteville, North Carolina. 1,357 Democratic delegates are at stake as voters cast their ballots in 14 states and American Samoa on what is known as Super Tuesday. (Getty Images/Melissa Sue Gerrits)
FAYETTEVILLE, NC – MARCH 03: Volunteers with Democracy NC, Marla Dorrel, left, and Susan Breitzer, speak with a Fayetteville State University student after he was unable to vote on March 3, 2020 in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Acting as vote protectors the volunteers help make sure those who should be able to vote, can vote. 1,357 Democratic delegates are at stake as voters cast their ballots in 14 states and American Samoa on what is known as Super Tuesday. (Getty Images/Melissa Sue Gerrits)
Hazel Goree, 3, waits as her mother, Kristin Goree, right, votes on Super Tuesday in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP/Rich Pedroncelli)
California Gov. Gavin Newsom looks over the shoulder of his wife, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom as she marks her ballot while voting on Super Tuesday in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP/Rich Pedroncelli)
A voter casts a ballot at a polling place on March 3, 2020 in Ashland, Virginia. 1,357 Democratic delegates are at stake as voters cast their ballots in 14 states and American Samoa on what is known as Super Tuesday. (Getty Images/Zach Gibson)
Voters wait in line to cast their ballot on the Super Tuesday, at a voting center in Alhambra, Calif., Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Poll workers at Langley High School in McLean prepare for voters to arrive as polls open during Virginia’s Democratic Primary on March 3, 2020. (WTOP/Melissa Howell)
Elliott Zaagman from Michigan put attaches a vote sticker on his mask after casting a vote on Super Tuesday for U.S. Democrats Abroad multi-location global primary at Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Americans casting their votes in Bangkok will be the first by those participating worldwide in the Democratic Party’s Super Tuesday primaries in 14 states. (AP/Sakchai Lalit)
Democrat Jamie Wilson gets a sticker after voting in the Super Tuesday primary at John H. Reagan Elementary School in the Oak Cliff section of Dallas, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP/LM Otero)
Democrat Jamie Wilson displays a sticker after voting in the Super Tuesday primary at John H. Reagan Elementary School in the Oak Cliff section of Dallas, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP/LM Otero)
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) cast his vote with his wife Jane O’Meara Sanders at a polling place March 3, 2020 at Robert Miller Community Center in Burlington, Vermont. Voters in 14 states are going to the polls on Super Tuesday. (Getty Images/Alex Wong)
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) leaves the voting booth at the Graham & Parks School during the Primary Election on March 3, 2020 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. 1,357 Democratic delegates are at stake as voters cast their ballots in 14 states and American Samoa on what is known as Super Tuesday. (Getty Images/Scott Eisen)
Reece Gathright places signs near a polling station on March 3, 2020 in San Diego, United States. 1,357 Democratic delegates are at stake as voters cast their ballots in 14 states and American Samoa on what is known as Super Tuesday. (Getty Images/Sandy Huffaker)
Stickers for people who vote in the Super Tuesday primary are on display at Wakefield High School March 3, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia. – Thirteen states and American Samoa are holding presidential primary elections, with over 1400 delegates at stake. Americans vote Tuesday in primaries that play a major role in who will challenge Donald Trump for the presidency, a day after key endorsements dramatically boosted Joe Biden’s hopes against surging leftist Bernie Sanders. The backing of Biden by three of his ex-rivals marked an unprecedented turn in a fractured, often bitter campaign. (AFP via Getty Images/OLIVIER DOULIERY)
Frank Salazar, 70, shows an “I voted” sticker after casting his ballot on the Super Tuesday, at a voting center in Alhambra, Calif., Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Voters fill out their ballots in a polling station at the San Francisco Columbarium & Funeral Home on March 03, 2020 in San Francisco, California. 1,357 Democratic delegates are at stake as voters cast their ballots in 14 states and American Samoa on what is known as Super Tuesday. (Getty Images/Justin Sullivan)
A commuter drops off his ballot before work outside Union Station on March 3, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. 1,357 Democratic delegates are at stake as voters cast their ballots in 14 states and American Samoa on what is known as Super Tuesday. (Getty Images/Michael Ciaglo)
