2023 NFL DRAFT: How to watch | Washington's blueprint for draft day | Washington's draft history by the numbers | Commanders not looking for QB | DC Sports Huddle on NFL Draft
Live Radio
Home » Travel News » Flight delays may be…

Flight delays may be unavoidable, but there are ways to reduce the risk

John Domen | jdomen@wtop.com

April 24, 2023, 8:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

As recently as last week, when Southwest Airlines passengers faced long delays after its planes were grounded nationwide, air travel has become a nightmare far too often.

There are several reasons why flights get delayed, including bad weather, which is unavoidable, or other problems beyond the airline’s control.

Smart planning, however, can reduce the odds of your dream trip turning into a nightmare.

Experienced travelers already know that it’s always best to book the first flight out of somewhere.

But CBS travel editor Peter Greenberg said it is even smarter to “take the first flight of the day of an airline that’s not based where you are.”

The reasoning behind that is simple.

“The flight that you’re going to take most likely came in the night before, and the crew will stay with that plane. And you’ll be on the first flight out, and you’ll actually get to where you want to go,” Greenberg said.

If you find a direct flight to your final destination, then that’s great. Not everyone is that lucky, so you also want to keep a few more things in mind so as not to “lose before you even start,” Greenberg said.

“Airlines are flying fewer flights with larger planes, and they’re scheduling them at mostly peak hours,” Greenberg said. That’s why, he said, you’re smart to give yourself as much as two-and-a-half hours between connections to minimize the possibility that some bad luck turns into something disastrous.

“With every flight being full, if you miss that first flight, you may spend the night in a rocking chair in Charlotte,” Greenberg said.

Syndicated travel columnist Christopher Elliott said there are reasons to be optimistic that airlines might be upping their customer service as Americans prepare to fly for spring and summer travel.

“The Department of Transportation is really looking over their shoulders this summer to make sure that nothing goes wrong,” Elliott said. “They’ve been warned … and if they don’t provide the customer service that they’re supposed to, I think they might get into some trouble in the regulatory sense.”

Low-fare carriers might not be too worried. Their “abuse” of customers, as Elliott described it, is well known but doesn’t seem to stop people from booking anyway.

But with all the problems Southwest Airlines has had, between what happened during the Christmas holiday and last week’s computer glitch last week, Elliott said a contrarian traveler might be confident in booking with Southwest this summer.

“I would fly on Southwest this summer because you know that they’re going to try extra hard to make sure everything goes right,” Elliott said.

John Domen

John started working at WTOP in 2016 after having grown up in Maryland listening to the station as a child. While he got his on-air start at small stations in Pennsylvania and Delaware, he's spent most of his career in the D.C. area, having been heard on several local stations before coming to WTOP.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Lifestyle News | Travel News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up