DC Getaway: 5 delicious places to dine in San Antonio

San Antonio boasts an eclectic dining scene reminiscent of its more than 300-year-old history. Here’s a brief guide to savoring a few of the Texan city's must-taste restaurants.

San Antonio boasts an eclectic dining scene reminiscent of its more than 300-year history. Here, foodies can experience the diverse Texan flavors of the city’s heritage through bites of Spanish-inspired cuisines, bold barbecue, remixed breakfast favorites and more.

Visiting one — or several — of the Alamo City’s modern or classic eateries is a great way for travelers to indulge in a bit of Texas pride while exploring the area’s dynamic culture.

Whether you’re looking to eat your fill of tacos along the famous 15-mile River Walk or wanting to experience a fresh take on Asian fusion or espresso drinks, there’s no shortage of dining spots to keep you fueled.

A four-hour nonstop flight from Reagan National Airport to San Antonio International Airport will transport you to this lively culinary hub. Here’s a brief guide to savoring a few of San Antonio’s must-taste restaurants.

Guenther House

Step back in time to the early 20th century at historic Guenther House. The quaint Art Nouveau-decorated restaurant and tearoom features ivy-hued walls and stained-glass windows that date back to 1918.

Early risers and folks looking for a quick lunch can order hearty traditional breakfast platters of freshly baked biscuits paired with sausage gravy, sweet cream Belgian waffles and fluffy buttermilk pancakes throughout the day. The lunch menu serves classic midday fare such as chicken salad, pastries and deli sandwiches made with freshly baked breads.

After your meal, take a tour of the rest of the home to learn about River Mill history and browse Victorian-era China, artifacts and mill memorabilia.

This restaurant is a longtime local gem and can fill up quickly so expect a wait for seating indoors or on the outdoor patio. All seating is on a first-come basis and call-ahead seating is unavailable.

If you visit: Open Wednesday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free on-site parking. The address is 205 East Guenther St.

Best Quality Daughter

Chef Jennifer Dobbertin’s Asian masterpiece, Best Quality Daughter, is a cozy eatery located inside a bright pink house. Dobbertin’s trendy south Texas concept was launched as a series of pop-up dinners nearly a decade ago to bring awareness to the need for more Asian American women chefs in the region.

Now, locals and tourists alike can satisfy their taste buds with reimagined cultural dishes from Taiwanese popcorn chicken to family-style drunken noodles and pork fried rice.

To upgrade your dining experience, pair your savory or spicy meal with a boozy cocktail or a zero-proof cocktail crafted with thoughtful ingredients like lemongrass syrup, macadamia nut liqueur, roasted coconut juice, and other unique mixers.

If you visit: Open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Street parking is available. The address is 602 Ave. A.

Jerk Shack

This fast-casual, Black- and woman-owned restaurant is Michelin-recognized. Located about 20 minutes west of downtown San Antonio, Jerk Shack serves generous portions of seasoned Caribbean recipes like sweet and salty masala fries, oxtail, jerk Alfredo pasta, curry shrimp and mouthwatering crispy fried chicken platters amid a laid-back atmosphere.

Chef Nicola Blaque’s creations at Jerk Shack come packed with robust spices and heat, plus there’s an option to cover or dunk your food in one of the homemade sauces for extra zest.

If you visit: Open Monday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. On-site parking available. The address is 10234 TX-151, Suite 103.

Box St. All Day

Box St. All Day serves brunch and upbeat vibes all day, making it perfect for dining with friends or family. Satisfy your sweet tooth with a pink strawberry sundae latte, house-made churro doughnut, ice cream-topped waffles, and lots of other cool breakfast renditions.

In between sips of mimosas and bites of fish tacos, take a moment to groove to the curated pop playlist and snap a few Instagram-worthy photos in front of one of the diner’s neon-lit signs.

Post-meal, walk off the eats at nearby Hemisfair Park near the eatery’s Hemisfair location, where travelers can sightsee art installations, scenic green spaces and play chess, ping-pong, cornhole and more.

If you visit: Open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The location addresses are 623 Hemisfair Blvd, Suite 108, and 17038 Fiesta Texas Dr., Suite 112. There is street parking at the Hemisfair location and a parking lot at Fiesta Texas.

Pinkerton’s Barbecue

Giddy-up to Pinkerton’s Barbecue for juicy Texas-style barbecue. This hometown favorite attracts lines of hungry locals.

In true Texas barbecue fashion, smoked brisket, pork and beef ribs, jalapeno sausage and turkey are served for the day until they sell out. The meats are available by the pound or in sandwiches.

For sides, give the rosemary bacon mac & cheese and beans a taste. There’s sauce to add to the meats, but these tender heaps of protein don’t need any additions.

If you visit: Open Sunday, Tuesday to Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. There is street parking. The address is 107 W. Houston St.

Plan your San Antonio trip

How to get there: Nonstop flights are available from Reagan National Airport. The total travel time is approximately four hours.

How to get around: Downtown San Antonio is very walkable. Rideshare services are available for exploring beyond downtown.

Where to stay: If you want to stay in the heart of downtown near art galleries, historic attractions, and a ton of eateries, you can room at Hotel Contessa. The luxury boutique hotel has spacious city view suites, on-site dining and is located along the River Walk.

Briana Thomas is a Washington, D.C.-based journalist and tour guide with a passion for travel. She is the owner of local history and culture tour company Black Broadway Travel, and the Arts and Culture writer for Washingtonian Magazine.

