How to beat rideshare surge pricing for your holiday travels

If you’re flying for the holidays, there are some easy hacks that could save you money if you’re in need of a ride.

The rule of supply versus demand hits high gear during the holiday season, with record numbers of travelers expected in airports nationwide.

It’s also prime time for rideshares as Uber and Lyft are charging a premium to get your business.

Digital expert Kim Komando said there are ways to make the most of your next airport ride.

“Check both Uber and Lyft at the same time,” Komando told WTOP. “They know that they’re in competition with each other for that ride and the fare actually will come down at least by 10%.”

But there are still ways to save. Picking a different airline in the app — even for the exact same drop off spot — could change the cost of your ride by over 30%.

Uber reportedly treats each airline as a location in its system, even when they share the same terminal. That can mean differences in demand, driver supply or other conditions that will affect what you get charged.

Also when your plane lands, hundreds of people are opening their phones all at once, and chances are there are enough people requesting a rideshare to trigger even higher surge pricing.

Waiting until the rush passes — or requesting at 17 and 42 minutes after the hour — can save you up to 30%, Komando said.

“The surge pricing algorithms normally spike at the top and bottom of the hour,” she said.

You can also take complimentary shuttles to a nearby hotel or car rental counter, many of which are outside the designated surge zone.

“These spots are normally outside the surge zone and the fares can drop by maybe even $20 or $30,” Komando said.

Finally, once you get a price, try force closing the app and then reopening it 5 to 10 minutes later. The algorithm will most likely see that as a new request.

“Maybe it will also show you a lower price,” Komando said.

