Ahead of schedule: Metro wraps up Green Line work early, stations to reopen Saturday

Starting Saturday, four of Metro’s Green line stations will reopen: Greenbelt, College Park-University of Maryland, Hyattsville Crossing and West Hyattsville.

A green line train is reflected in a station elevator. (WTOP/David Andrews)

Starting Saturday, four of Metro’s Green Line stations will reopen.

The Greenbelt, College Park-University of Maryland, Hyattsville Crossing and West Hyattsville stations were closed in late July while Metro installed fiber optic cable for radio and signal improvements.

One of the improvements should be noticeable to riders: A segment of track 20,000 feet long was resurfaced, and that should smooth the ride for passengers.

Crews also removed vegetation along 60,000 feet of track, improving visibility for train operators and maintenance workers.

According to a Metro news release, the work has been completed ahead of time and under budget.

