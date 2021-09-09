9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Covering 9/11 before smartphones | Family affected by Pentagon attacks thanks nonprofit | Improving emergency preparedness | Aftermath in American Muslim community | Future threats remain
Metro leaders say curb your enthusiasm about potential Georgetown, National Harbor stations

September 9, 2021, 3:10 PM

A proposal to create a Metro station in Georgetown and expand the Blue Line to National Harbor has been getting a lot of buzz.

But Metro leaders are now stressing that the proposal is just one of several under consideration, and that they’re still very early on in the process.

“It’s really important to know that there is no staff … recommendation today, and no project has been selected this stage of the study,” said Metro General Manager and CEO Paul Wiedefeld, at a meeting of the Metro board’s Finance and Capital Committee Thursday.

“This is just another step in many steps among the way to advance a regional solution,” he said, adding, “This is a long process; these are very expensive projects.”

A Georgetown Metro station and a Blue Line expansion to National Harbor were discussed as potential long-term options in a study published this week by Metro’s Finance and Capital Committee.

“Certainly the notion of a Georgetown stop is getting a lot of attention, and I think some excitement out there,” said Metro board member and Loudoun County supervisor Matt Letourneau. “But we’ll need to take that engagement, have some engagement with the elected officials, and then I think regroup a little bit, and maybe look at ways to…. make this a little bit more workable — perhaps get some of the costs down.”

A proposal that includes adding the Georgetown stop and expanding the Blue Line to National Harbor is pegged at $20 to $25 billion.

It’s one of several proposals being considered to alleviate future crowding on the Blue, Orange, and Silver lines.

Separately, Metro’s board of directors agreed this week to waive parking fees for riders at Shady Grove and Rockville, while those two stations are closed for major reconstruction and repairs of platform canopies.

Starting Sept. 11, both stations will close for roughly three months for the repair work.

 

