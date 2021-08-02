2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Transgender weightlifter makes history | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
With only 40% of workforce reporting vaccination status, Metro prepared to step up testing

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

August 2, 2021, 10:53 PM

Metro said that it is prepared to ramp up coronavirus testing of its workforce if their vaccination rates do not reach more than 70%.

Only 40% of Metro employees have entered their vaccination status in the employee portal, General Manager Paul Wiedefeld said in a letter.

Suspecting some underreporting since the D.C. area is seeing high vaccination rates, he said that technicians will be sent out with tablets to help employees upload copies of their vaccination cards.

Wiedefeld said that the vaccination rates will determine the agency’s next steps, but if the rate does not get above 70%, Metro’s chief medical officer and chief safety officer have recommended a regiment of mandatory testing.

This means that in order to work, employees who have not provided proof of vaccinations would be required to take periodic COVID-19 tests.

“While I hope that won’t be necessary, given the presence of the Delta variant in parts of our region and the surge of Covid cases the region is experiencing, we are preparing to step up testing processes and procedures if needed,” Wiedefeld said.

Throughout the D.C. area and across the country, many employers, including the federal government, are getting tough on requiring vaccines for their employees.

Many hospitals in the D.C. region have made vaccination against COVID-19 a condition of employment.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She has a master’s degree in interactive journalism from American University and a master’s degree in English Literature from The George Washington University.

