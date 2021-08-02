Citing the latest state health data, Howard County, Maryland, says that over 85% of the county’s eligible residents have been at least partially vaccinated, and over 80% have been fully vaccinated.

Howard County leads the state of Maryland when it comes to the rate of COVID vaccinations.

Citing the latest state health data, it said in a statement that over 85% of the county’s eligible residents have been at least partially vaccinated, and over 80% have been fully vaccinated.

And for now, there are no plans to mandate masks or require vaccinations, County Executive Calvin Ball said.

Ball’s comments came after Anne Arundel County said it would mandate masks in county buildings.

“With the increasing presence of the delta variant, we’re reviewing all our options to encourage more of our residents and employees to get vaccinated and keep our community safe,” Ball said.

Efforts continue to get the rest of county residents vaccinated, with several clinics scheduled this week. And from Aug. 7 to 14, a vaccine clinic will be open at the Howard County Fair. Vaccine clinics will also be open during some upcoming shows at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

“The Health Department continues to offer a wide range of community vaccination clinics for any eligible individual who is not yet fully vaccinated,” said the county’s health officer, Dr. Maura Rossman.

