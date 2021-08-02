2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Biles back for beam | Transgender weightlifter makes history | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Howard Co. touts an 80% COVID-19 vaccination rate

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

August 2, 2021, 6:21 PM

Howard County leads the state of Maryland when it comes to the rate of COVID vaccinations.

Citing the latest state health data, it said in a statement that over 85% of the county’s eligible residents have been at least partially vaccinated, and over 80% have been fully vaccinated.

And for now, there are no plans to mandate masks or require vaccinations, County Executive Calvin Ball said.

Ball’s comments came after Anne Arundel County said it would mandate masks in county buildings.

“With the increasing presence of the delta variant, we’re reviewing all our options to encourage more of our residents and employees to get vaccinated and keep our community safe,” Ball said.

Efforts continue to get the rest of county residents vaccinated, with several clinics scheduled this week. And from Aug. 7 to 14, a vaccine clinic will be open at the Howard County Fair. Vaccine clinics will also be open during some upcoming shows at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

“The Health Department continues to offer a wide range of community vaccination clinics for any eligible individual who is not yet fully vaccinated,” said the county’s health officer, Dr. Maura Rossman.

Jack Pointer

Jack Pointer contributes to WTOP.com when he's not working as the afternoon/evening radio writer. In a previous life, he helped edit The Dallas Morning News and Chicago Tribune.

