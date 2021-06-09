CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Novavax shot 90% effective | Kids need to make up missed vaccinations | Maybe pandemic bonuses for teachers | Vaccine tracker
Home » Local News » DC-area hospitals to require…

DC-area hospitals to require employees to receive COVID-19 vaccines

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

June 9, 2021, 4:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Hospitals in the D.C. region said Wednesday that their employees will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of their employment.

The District of Columbia Hospital Association, or DCHA, said around 70% of hospital employees in D.C. have been vaccinated to date. Around 50% of the general population of D.C. has received at least one dose, and 42% are fully vaccinated.

The decision to make vaccination a condition of employment was made after studies showed the high degree of safety and efficacy of the vaccines, according to DCHA.

Children’s National Hospital said it will require employees to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 30. They said because none of the vaccines are currently approved for children under 12, vaccinating the staff represented an “important and meaningful way to safeguard the health of the children whose care is entrusted to us.”

The association said D.C. hospitals will require their employees to get vaccinated as a condition of their employment, though each hospital will set their own dates.

The University of Maryland Medical System said all current and new employees will need to be vaccinated by Sept. 1.

“We follow the science, and the scientific evidence tells us that from a safety and efficacy standpoint, COVID-19 vaccines represent a dramatic accomplishment and a clear pathway out of this pandemic,” said Mohan Suntha, president and CEO of The University of Maryland Medical System.

Johns Hopkins Medicine requires all clinical and nonclinical personnel to be vaccinated by Sept. 1. The policy applies to faculty, staff, temporary staff, students, postdoctoral fellows, house staff, providers, volunteers and vendors at all Johns Hopkins Medicine locations.

In an email, a Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center spokeswoman said the system is not mandating vaccination “as the FDA has not fully approved them and they’re still only being authorized for emergency usage.”

More Coronavirus news

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Military spouses now have new ways to find careers through DoD and USO

GSA set to alter cloud buying landscape with new policy

Data integrity remains an issue for VA, despite improvements

Scanning military records now will improve disability claims process later, VBA says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up