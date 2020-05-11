Metro executive details phased plan to return to full service

Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld said the transit system will open in three planned phases that may take as long as two months to implement.

Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld said in an op-ed that the D.C.-area’s transportation system will open in three planned phases that may take as long as two months to implement.

In an opinion piece for The Washington Post, Wiedefeld said Metro trains will run every 20 minutes as local leaders begin to initiate the first phases of reopening.

During that time, buses will run on a Sunday schedule.

The outlined plan comes as the coronavirus altered Metro’s service.

Metro has implemented service cuts since the start of the pandemic. Buses and trains are operating modified schedules, and some stations have closed.

“Metro ridership has plummeted to historic lows and that’s a good thing — for now,” Wiedefeld wrote.

“Customers are making only essential trips to protect the health of everyone in the region. Planning for recovery from the covid-19 shutdown isn’t like reopening after a blizzard. This is not a ‘start your engines’ moment.”

Once Metro trains begin operating every 20 minutes, the first and eighth cars will resume reopening, Wiedefeld said. Those cars had previously been closed.

As D.C., Virginia and Maryland take steps toward reopening, “we will begin to reopen stations, increase train frequency and operate more bus routes later this summer and into the fall,” he wrote.

All bus and train passengers will be required to wear face coverings to board.

An April survey revealed many SmarTrip cardholders prefer all passengers wear masks and practice social distancing, Wiedefeld wrote.

Riders also favor “visible and frequent disinfecting of rail cars, buses and stations.”

Wiedefeld said the plan to reopen will require testing new cleaning products to be used throughout the day.

Even as parts of the D.C. region begin to reopen, Wiedefeld said employers need to “maximize telework and stagger work hours for months to come.”

