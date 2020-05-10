Montgomery Co. school system announces graduation changes

The Montgomery County Public Schools will move high school graduation ceremonies online next month, and the entire Class of 2020 will be celebrated at once.

Public high schools in Montgomery County, Maryland, will move high school graduation ceremonies online next month, and the entire Class of 2020 will be celebrated at once.

The Montgomery County school department said in a statement Sunday that graduation would be held in a “hybrid” fashion — with an online ceremony in early June, and in-person celebration once the public health emergency is lifted.

The date of the online ceremony will be announced soon, the school system said.

Later this week, they’ll also be looking for videos from graduating seniors talking about their plans, whether it be college, trade schools, the military or work. From May 14 to 22, they’re asking students to post photos and video on Twitter with the hashtag #MCPSClassof2020. Parents, teachers and staff can send their best wishes to the class the same way. Photos and videos can also be sent to pio@mcpsmd.org.

The school system also announced that they will continue meal service to students at more than 50 sites throughout the county and pointed families to an interactive map of food-assistance resources from the Montgomery County Food Council.

The school system reminded students, parents and guardians that the board would discuss grading and reporting plans for the year, regarding transcripts and GPAs, on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m., during a meeting that would be broadcast live on the school system website.

Montgomery County schools have already moved to a pass/fail system for the fourth marking period. High school seniors in danger of failing any courses will be mailed interim reports this week; all other students, next week.

State superintendent Karen Salmon announced last week that Maryland school buildings would remain closed for the rest of the academic year. Remote learning will continue through June 15, the last day of school.

