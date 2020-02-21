Road work, some Metro single-tracking this weekend

Road construction closures throughout the region and some Metro single-tracking are planned this weekend.

Road construction closures throughout the D.C. region and some Metro single-tracking are planned this weekend.

Maryland has extended weekend closures of the Intercounty Connector into at least April, and has now added weekday construction impacts for the toll system work. This weekend, the closure is of the westbound lanes between Layhill Road and Georgia Avenue.

From the morning of Feb. 24 around 9 a.m. through about 5 a.m. on Feb. 27, westbound ICC traffic will not be able to use the segment between Route 1 and Interstate 95.

Next weekend, the westbound lanes of the ICC are scheduled to be closed between I-95 and Columbia Pike/Route 29.

In Virginia, toll lane and other construction changes this weekend include another long-term traffic change for drivers exiting I-66 onto Route 123.

This latest change tied to I-66 toll lane construction outside the Capital Beltway, scheduled to start by Saturday afternoon, means drivers on I-66 East trying to get to Route 123 North will have to exit earlier, onto what is currently the exit for Route 123 South.

That ramp now has a split that will take traffic headed northbound up to a new traffic light that will allow for a left turn onto Route 123. To make the changes, overnight closures are scheduled Friday night into Saturday.

In the District, closures and event traffic this weekend include a movie shoot near the National Mall on Saturday.

D.C. police said intermittent closures are planned between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, Independence Avenue Southwest and Constitution Avenue Northwest in various areas between 14th Street and the Capitol.

Also, 12th Street Northwest between Constitution Avenue Northwest and Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, and 3rd and 4th streets between Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest and Independence Avenue Southwest may also be closed.

In all of those areas, watch for emergency no parking signs.

Metro

On Metro, the Red Line is scheduled every 18 minutes with single-tracking near Medical Center. Additional trains are scheduled during the day between Friendship Heights and Glenmont.

The Yellow and Green lines are scheduled every 16 minutes each with single-tracking in the area near Shaw-Howard University.

The first obvious changes tied to Metro’s planned 24/7 shutdown this summer begin this upcoming week as well.

Loudoun County’s Metro Connection bus Routes 901 and 902 shift from West Falls Church to Ballston starting Monday. The change is expected to last at least until the round-the-clock months-long shutdown of Vienna and Dunn Loring ends around Labor Day.

East Falls Church will also be closed to riders during that work, but trains will pass through the station without stopping.

Metro plans to close some parking lots for the work in just a few weeks. The actual weekday track work is scheduled to start Memorial Day weekend.

