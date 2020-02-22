Several major roads in downtown D.C. will be closed for part of the day Saturday during a movie production and filming.

Several major roads in downtown D.C. will be closed for part of the day Saturday during a movie production and filming.

It is unclear what movie is being filmed — but an avid WTOP listener noticed what appeared to be a motorcade staging near the FBI headquarters on Pennsylvania Avenue:

A “motorcade” scene. They had a “presidential” limo and a big camera following it on a truck. There were also two suburban and an mpd cruiser with lights on. Presumably they weren’t a part of the scene. Drove out to 7th and did a u turn back westbound on penn — Dave S (@daves_32) February 22, 2020

Between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., the following streets will be closed:

Pennsylvania Avenue between 14 th Street, NW & 3 rd Street, NW

Street, NW & 3 Street, NW Independence Avenue between 14 th Street, SW & 7 th Street, SW

Street, SW & 7 Street, SW Constitution Avenue between 7 th Street, NW & 3 rd Street, NW

Street, NW & 3 Street, NW 12 th Street between Constitution Avenue, NW & Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Street between Constitution Avenue, NW & Pennsylvania Avenue, NW 3rd and 4th Street, NW/SW, between Pennsylvania Avenue, NW & Independence Avenue, SW

D.C. police said the public should expect parking restrictions and refer to posted emergency and parking signage.

Cars parked in violation of such signs will be ticketed and towed.

For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.