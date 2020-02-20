Detours on the Intercounty Connector in Maryland are scheduled to remain in place through early spring as the Maryland Transportation Authority upgrades the overhead tolling equipment above Route 200.

The MDTA plans to close eight sections of the ICC on weekends and some weekdays through early April.

The agency, which oversees the tolled stretches of highway in Maryland, including the Bay Bridge and Baltimore tunnels, said the installation of its next-generation electronic tolling systems includes the replacement of the hardware mounted on the gantries above the travel lanes.

Several weekend-long closures have taken place since January, but portions of the entirely-electronic toll road will be off limits during weekdays, the agency said in a news release.

This weekend, the westbound lanes of Route 200 will be closed from Layhill Road to Georgia Avenue.

The diversion at Layhill Road is scheduled to be in effect from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

Then, on Monday at 9 a.m., crews plan to close the westbound lanes in Laurel between Route 1 and Interstate 95. That closure is scheduled to remain in place through 5 a.m. Thursday.

The easternmost section of the ICC carries about 10,000 vehicles per day, compared to the roughly 48,500 trips per day measured west of I-95.

On Leap Day and the following Sunday, the ICC is scheduled to be closed to westbound traffic between I-95 and Route 29. There will be no access to the ICC from I-95 and no westbound access to Briggs Chaney Road until early Monday, March 2.

The next closure, and the final diversion for westbound traffic, is loosely scheduled for sometime in early March between Route 29 and New Hampshire Avenue.

The remaining schedule features eastbound gantry upgrades and closures between Georgia Avenue and Laurel during weekends and off-peak periods through early April.

The MDTA said it will issue additional traffic advisories as those detour plans are finalized.

Tolls will be in effect, and the MDTA said drivers will be tolled as a single trip when traveling along detour routes.

The detours onto various nearby roads will be signed, but drivers should consider using the Capital Beltway or Route 198 instead of the ICC.

All road closures can be found on MDTA’s website.

