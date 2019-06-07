Metro closures for Capital Pride weekend

Metro station closures and Capital Pride events could affect travel this weekend.

Metro station closures and Capital Pride events will affect travel this weekend.

Metro

On Metro, the monthslong closure of the Blue and Yellow Lines continues south of Reagan National Airport.

On the Silver Line, Wiehle-Reston East Station is closed Saturday and Sunday for work to start connecting the current tracks that opened in 2014 to the extension to Dulles International Airport and Ashburn.

Elsewhere in the system, Metro plans regular weekend service.

Capital Pride Parade

In the District, the Capital Pride Parade on Saturday is scheduled near Dupont Circle, Logan Circle and U Street.

Parade road closures are expected between about noon and 8 p.m., but crowds are expected in the area all weekend long.

The closures run from 22nd and 23rd streets, northwest near Massachusetts Avenue through Dupont Circle to 14th Street and P Street, NW up to 14th Street and T Street, NW.

Both Saturday and Sunday, the Capital Pride Festival is also scheduled on Pennsylvania Avenue, NW between 3rd Street and 7th Street. It also closes Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street. NW.

Other events, construction

Among other events across the region, the Lawyers Have Heart race closes roads around Foggy Bottom and Georgetown Saturday morning.

The race loops from near the Georgetown Waterfront onto the Whitehurst Freeway, Potomac River Freeway, E Street Expressway and Virginia Avenue, NW. The closures are expected to last from about 4 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Summer construction continues on highways across the region.

In Baltimore, while work continues on Interstate 895 that slows traffic, the northbound bore of the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel itself is scheduled to reopen Monday morning after a two-month closure.

Much of the time, staying on I-95 may be a better option for many drivers headed north this summer.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.