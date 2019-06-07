The D.C. area celebrates Pride Month this weekend with the Capital Pride Festival that will feature events scheduled from Saturday to Monday. If you're driving into the city here's what you need to know to get around.

The D.C. area celebrates Pride Month this weekend with the annual Capital Pride Festival, featuring events scheduled from Saturday to Monday. If you’re driving into the city, here’s what you need to know to get around.

Street closures and parking for Saturday to Monday

Emergency no parking from noon Saturday to 2 a.m. Monday

Pennsylvania Avenue NW from 3rd Street NW to 7th Street NW

Constitution Avenue NW from 3rd Street NW to 7th Street NW

4th Street NW from Madison Drive NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

6th Street NW from C Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

3rd Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to Madison Drive NW

3rd Street between Constitution Avenue and Madison Drive NW

Pennsylvania Avenue NW between Constitution Avenue and 3rd Street NW

Street closures from 5 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Monday

Pennsylvania Avenue NW from 3rd Street NW to 7th Street NW

Constitution Avenue NW from 3rd Street NW to 7th Street NW

4th Street NW from Madison Drive NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

6th Street NW from C Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

Street closures and parking for Capital Pride Parade on Saturday, June 8

22nd Street between N Street and Massachusetts Avenue NW

23rd Street between N Street and Q Street NW

Q Street between 24th Street and 22nd Street NW

O Street between 21st Street and 22nd Street NW

Newport Place between 21st Street and 23 Street NW

N Street between 21st Street and 22nd Street NW

The following streets will be closed at 2 p.m. for the parade:

P Street NW from 23rd Street NW to Dupont Circle.

Dupont Circle

New Hampshire Avenue from Dupont Circle to R Street NW

R Street from New Hampshire Avenue to 17th Street NW

17th Street from R Street NW to P Street NW

P Street from 17th to 14th Street NW

14th Street from P Street NW to T Street NW

Emergency no parking from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

23rd Street NW from N to Q streets

22nd Street NW from N to Q streets

Q Street NW from 22nd to 23rd streets

O Street NW from 21st to 23rd streets

Newport Place from 21st to 22nd streets NW

N Street NW from 21st to 24th streets

P Street NW from 20th to 21st streets

Dupont Circle from P Street north to New Hampshire Avenue NW

R Street NW from New Hampshire Avenue to 17th Street NW

17th Street NW from R Street to P Street NW

P Street NW from 17th Street east to 14th Street NW

14th Street NW from P Street north to T Street NW

