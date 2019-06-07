202
Home » Washington, DC News » Your guide to pride:…

Your guide to pride: Street closures for the Capital Pride Festival

By Abigail Constantino June 7, 2019 4:34 am 06/07/2019 04:34am
64 Shares

The D.C. area celebrates Pride Month this weekend with the annual Capital Pride Festival, featuring events scheduled from Saturday to Monday. If you’re driving into the city, here’s what you need to know to get around.

Street closures and parking for Saturday to Monday

Emergency no parking from noon Saturday to 2 a.m. Monday

  • Pennsylvania Avenue NW from 3rd Street NW to 7th Street NW
  • Constitution Avenue NW from 3rd Street NW to 7th Street NW
  • 4th Street NW from Madison Drive NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW
  • 6th Street NW from C Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW
  • 3rd Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to Madison Drive NW

Related Stories

Street closures from noon Saturday to 2 a.m. Monday 

  • 3rd Street between Constitution Avenue and Madison Drive NW
  • Pennsylvania Avenue NW between Constitution Avenue and 3rd Street NW

Street closures from 5 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Monday

  • Pennsylvania Avenue NW from 3rd Street NW to 7th Street NW
  • Constitution Avenue NW from 3rd Street NW to 7th Street NW
  • 4th Street NW from Madison Drive NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW
  • 6th Street NW from C Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

Street closures and parking for Capital Pride Parade on Saturday, June 8

Related Gallery

Living in color: Guide to DC Pride

June is here, and that means it’s time for the annual Capital Pride Celebration. Here’s a look at Pride events around the nation’s capital.

The following streets will be closed at noon for the parade route staging:

  • 22nd Street between N Street and Massachusetts Avenue NW
  • 23rd Street between N Street and Q Street NW
  • Q Street between 24th Street and 22nd Street NW
  • O Street between 21st Street and 22nd Street NW
  • Newport Place between 21st Street and 23 Street NW
  • N Street between 21st Street and 22nd Street NW

The following streets will be closed at 2 p.m. for the parade:

  • P Street NW from 23rd Street NW to Dupont Circle.
  • Dupont Circle
  • New Hampshire Avenue from Dupont Circle to R Street NW
  • R Street from New Hampshire Avenue to 17th Street NW
  • 17th Street from R Street NW to P Street NW
  • P Street from 17th to 14th Street NW
  • 14th Street from P Street NW to T Street NW

Emergency no parking from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

  • 23rd Street NW from N to Q streets
  • 22nd Street NW from N to Q streets
  • Q Street NW from 22nd to 23rd streets
  • O Street NW from 21st to 23rd streets
  • Newport Place from 21st to 22nd streets NW
  • N Street NW from 21st to 24th streets
  • P Street NW from 20th to 21st streets
  • Dupont Circle from P Street north to New Hampshire Avenue NW
  • R Street NW from New Hampshire Avenue to 17th Street NW
  • 17th Street NW from R Street to P Street NW
  • P Street NW from 17th Street east to 14th Street NW
  • 14th Street NW from P Street north to T Street NW
For up-to-date traffic conditions, visit WTOP’s traffic page. And for the latest weather, visit WTOP weather.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
capital pride festival capital pride parade dc traffic Latest News Local News pride month Washington, DC Traffic
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Tribe prays for good harvest

Every year this Indian tribe performs traditional rituals to please a deity of wealth and ask for good rains and a good harvest.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!