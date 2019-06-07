The D.C. area celebrates Pride Month this weekend with the Capital Pride Festival that will feature events scheduled from Saturday to Monday. If you're driving into the city here's what you need to know to get around.
Street closures and parking for Saturday to Monday
Emergency no parking from noon Saturday to 2 a.m. Monday
- Pennsylvania Avenue NW from 3rd Street NW to 7th Street NW
- Constitution Avenue NW from 3rd Street NW to 7th Street NW
- 4th Street NW from Madison Drive NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW
- 6th Street NW from C Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW
- 3rd Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to Madison Drive NW
Street closures from noon Saturday to 2 a.m. Monday
- 3rd Street between Constitution Avenue and Madison Drive NW
- Pennsylvania Avenue NW between Constitution Avenue and 3rd Street NW
Street closures from 5 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Monday
- Pennsylvania Avenue NW from 3rd Street NW to 7th Street NW
- Constitution Avenue NW from 3rd Street NW to 7th Street NW
- 4th Street NW from Madison Drive NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW
- 6th Street NW from C Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW
Street closures and parking for Capital Pride Parade on Saturday, June 8
The following streets will be closed at noon for the parade route staging:
- 22nd Street between N Street and Massachusetts Avenue NW
- 23rd Street between N Street and Q Street NW
- Q Street between 24th Street and 22nd Street NW
- O Street between 21st Street and 22nd Street NW
- Newport Place between 21st Street and 23 Street NW
- N Street between 21st Street and 22nd Street NW
The following streets will be closed at 2 p.m. for the parade:
- P Street NW from 23rd Street NW to Dupont Circle.
- Dupont Circle
- New Hampshire Avenue from Dupont Circle to R Street NW
- R Street from New Hampshire Avenue to 17th Street NW
- 17th Street from R Street NW to P Street NW
- P Street from 17th to 14th Street NW
- 14th Street from P Street NW to T Street NW
Emergency no parking from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- 23rd Street NW from N to Q streets
- 22nd Street NW from N to Q streets
- Q Street NW from 22nd to 23rd streets
- O Street NW from 21st to 23rd streets
- Newport Place from 21st to 22nd streets NW
- N Street NW from 21st to 24th streets
- P Street NW from 20th to 21st streets
- Dupont Circle from P Street north to New Hampshire Avenue NW
- R Street NW from New Hampshire Avenue to 17th Street NW
- 17th Street NW from R Street to P Street NW
- P Street NW from 17th Street east to 14th Street NW
- 14th Street NW from P Street north to T Street NW
