Living in color: Guide to DC Pride

June is here, and that means it’s time for the annual Capital Pride Celebration.

There’s a full spectrum of events lined up, with a little something for everyone. Whether it’s rooftop parties or drag brunch, baseball games or concerts, see where you can step out and show your pride this weekend.

Capital Pride Rooftop Rally Thursday, June 6, 2019

7 p.m. — 11 p.m.

VIDA Penthouse Pool and Lounge, 1212 4th St SE Cost: $20-30 Description: Kick-off the Capital Pride Celebration Weekend under the stars for a relaxing evening with volunteers, partners, donors, advocates, and supporters of Capital Pride Alliance. DJ’s will be spinning the beast as you enjoy some cocktails, and appetizers, not to mention mingling with some special guests and cooling off in the pool. 21+ (Getty Images/Jasper Juinen)

