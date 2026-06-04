Things to do in the DC area: ‘Othello’ with Wendell Pierce, National Gallery Block Party … and more!

Pierce stars in a modernization of the timeless Shakespearean classic as part of Shakespeare Theatre Company’s 40th anniversary season.

As part of Shakespeare Theatre Company’s 40th anniversary season, a new production of “Othello” is running with actor Wendell Pierce in the title role.

Pierce is well-known for his roles in shows like “The Wire,” “Suits” and “Jack Ryan.” Now, he takes on one of William Shakespeare’s most enduring tragedies — which, in this production, adheres to the original text but is set in the present day.

Ben Turner, the actor who plays Iago in the play, told WTOP that the production is “quite pared back” and “simple in many ways” in terms of stage production value.

“‘Othello’ is essentially about a Black man living in a white sort of world, climbing the ranks as a general,” said Turner. “The themes are just so strong and so special, and even though (William Shakespeare) was writing it 500, 600 years ago, it’s still so relevant today,” said Turner.

Directed by Simon Godwin, “Othello” runs at the Shakespeare Theatre Company’s Harman Hall through June 28.

Check back every Thursday for a roundup of Things to do in the DC area.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Spirit of Independence Festival

To celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, the National Archives is hosting the Spirit of Independence Festival. This event unfolds Thursday through Saturday and includes an intimate reception and performance by Garth Brooks, historical reenactments, live performances by military bands, a curated culinary event led by award-winning chefs and a “yappy hour.” You can find out more about the event and area road closures in WTOP’s guide.

Hot Mess

At Penn Social, Story District is hosting a storytelling show this Thursday featuring “true stories about chaos, confusion and the moments when everything goes off the rails.” General admission tickets cost roughly $39.

National Gallery of Art Block Party

Enjoy artmaking, food, music, curator talks, video screenings and family-friendly activities across the National Gallery of Art’s East Building, West Building and 4th Street Plaza. The event is this Saturday and is free to attend.

Foggy Bottom Book Crawl

For a storytime stroll, head to D.C.’s Foggy Bottom neighborhood this Saturday for a “book crawl” event across a variety of retail shops. Attendees will hear from three to four writers at each location and then walk to a new location for another reading. The suggested donation price for attending is $10.

D.C. Print Fair

The Eastern Market’s North Hall is hosting a variety of printmakers from around the DMV area as part of the D.C. Print Fair. The event is Saturday and Sunday and is free to attend.

Kenilworth Park Cleanup

Come together to support the local community and environment this Saturday at Kenilworth Park to clean up the Anacostia River. All supplies are provided at the location, though attendees are advised to wear closed-toe shoes and comfortable clothing.

Maryland

“Carla Hall — Please Underestimate Me”

She’s a chef, best-selling author and beloved TV personality. Now, Carla Hall is the star of a solo show. At the Olney Theatre Center, Hall is part of a one-woman show called “Please Underestimate Me,” where she reveals how she learned to embrace her own authenticity. Hall has judged Food Network’s “Summer, Holiday & Halloween Baking Championships,” hosted HBO Max’s “Chasing Flavor” and was a host on all eight seasons of ABC’s “The Chew.” She’s also competed on Bravo’s “Top Chef” and “Top Chef: All Stars.” “Please Underestimate Me” runs through July 12; tickets start at $52. Find more information about Hall’s show in WTOP’s interview with her.

National Harbor Veterans Makers Market

Browse handcrafted goods, unique gifts, patriotic décor, artwork, jewelry and more on the National Harbor waterfront. The National Harbor Veterans Makers Market is this Saturday in Oxon Hill.

Strawberry Festival

For more family-friendly activities, head to Sandy Spring for live entertainment from two stages, hands-on cultural heritage activities, craft vendors and an animal petting zoo. As part of the Strawberry Festival at the Sandy Spring Museum, expect a strawberry spirit costume contest, strawberry-themed drinks and a strawberry shortcake-eating contest. Tickets start at $8 for kids and $12 for adults.

Virginia

Pride at Mosaic

For the fifth year, the Mosaic District in Fairfax city is hosting a kickoff celebration to celebrate Pride Month. The event on Saturday features drag queen Tara Hoot for her story time show, plus live music from the band Hall Pass. For more Pride Month celebrations to consider, check out WTOP’s guide here.

DMV Asian Night Market

Enjoy a variety of Asian street foods at the DMV Asian Night Market this Saturday in Manassas Park. The event is free to attend. For more food-focused events to consider in the month of June, check out WTOP’s guide here.

Occoquan RiverFest

On Saturday and Sunday, the family-friendly Occoquan RiverFest is the ideal destination for shopping with hundreds of artisans, watching live musical performances and dining with a beer garden included. In downtown Occoquan, this festival also features boat and kayak tours, plus a mini construction zone for kids. As part of the festivities on Sunday, there’s a race with hundreds of rubber duckies on the Occoquan River.

Have an event you’d like featured in WTOP’s Things to do in the D.C. area weekly guide? Let us know!

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