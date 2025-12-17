Celebrity chef Carla Hall talks to WTOP about her upcoming one-woman show

Award-winning chef and TV personality Carla Hall made her TV debut on the competitive cooking show “Top Chef: New York” in 2008, where she became a beloved contestant by viewers. She later co-hosted ABC’s popular lifestyle show “The Chew,” which aired for seven seasons. Hall currently judges for a variety of Food Network programs.
Hall studied at the now-closed L’Academie de Cuisine in Bethesda, Maryland. She has a line of tarts being sold at The Fresh Market in Rockville and continues to sell her line of food and kitchenware products on QVC.
She spoke with WTOP’s Anne Kramer and Shawn Anderson about her upcoming one-woman show, “Carla Hall — Please Underestimate Me.” The show premieres on June 3, 2026, at the Olney Theatre in Olney, Maryland. Tickets are on sale now.
Listen to the interview or read the transcript, which has been edited for clarity, below.
- Shawn Anderson:
What’s on the Carla Hall agenda these days?
- Carla Hall:
I’m a hustler. Look, I’m a hustler. But the biggest thing locally is I’m working on a one-woman show. It will be at the Olney Theatre.
As in, it’s just me on stage. It’s called, “Carla Hall — Please Underestimate Me.”
- Anne Kramer:
And it’s not cooking, it’s not baking, it’s not anything culinary.
- Carla Hall:
Well, there is a culinary aspect only because that’s my life, and the story is about my life. So it does start out that way, but it’s really about how I’ve matriculated through my life.
So the thing that a lot of people don’t know about me is that I wanted to be an actress when I grew up — and I wasn’t. I wanted to be the Black Carol Burnett — and I’m not.
So when I turned 55, looking at 60, or shall I say “sexty,” I said, ‘I really want to lean into theater. I really want to do a variety show.’ I didn’t know what that looked like, and I just kept talking about it.
I told my agent. I said, ‘I want to do more voiceovers. I want to do cameo roles.’ I had gotten an acting coach. I mean, I really did a deep dive. I was looking at one-woman shows and theater, and so I was just really building my consciousness to do this thing. I call it ‘building a runway,’ and I’d been working on this thing.
And then when I had an interview, an article in the New York Times by Kim Severson, and I mentioned how I wanted to do a one-woman show. Olney reached out and said, ‘Hey, we have a program where we have these new works, where we do workshops. Would you be interested?’
So we did that in September of last year. It’s a whole weeklong thing, and then at the end of the week, we do a performance. We, as in me and my writers, so Lori Kaye and Leslie Thomas, and they invited me to be a part of the 2025-26 season.
And it felt so far away, and now — Oh, my God! I don’t even have a year. It’s here! I’m talking about it. It has a name. It has a poster. Tickets are on sale. I have to keep my voice.
- Anne Kramer:
How exciting is that to know that you’re putting that into action?
- Carla Hall:
It is so exciting. I think at this stage of my life, at 60, when a lot of people are winding down, I am winding up.
I’m also still dreaming and still thinking of new things to do. It’s what one of my partners and I call “main dish energy.” I’m not being put out to pasture. I’m creating new things.
And I think that’s what keeps you not only excited, but energized, with different generations — younger people, older people — doing something new, challenging yourself. I feel challenged. Very much so right now.
- Anne Kramer:
What do you tell somebody who wants to get into the culinary world, whether it’s baking or whatever it might be? How do they continue to be in this world that we live in, in this economy, particularly if they want to be an entrepreneur, because it is very hard to sustain it. So is there any kind of sage advice you have for them?
- Carla Hall:
I think, as lay people, we think that there’s one path, and that’s making stuff. Something that somebody will eat. There’s so many other careers in the food world. There’s baking science, there’s testing, there’s food styling. There’s so many different things.
Food is expensive. Unless you’re going to work with somebody, or somebody who has a restaurant and you’re making things for them. I think have experiences where you can test the waters and then see if you like it. A lot of times, people like pretty food, but they don’t like hard work.
