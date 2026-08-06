Things to do in the DC area: Elefest at the Zoo, DockDogs … and more!

In honor of World Elephant Day, the Smithsonian National Zoo is hosting a three-day festival, called EleFest, for guests to enjoy family-friendly activities.

Bring your family to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo to spend time with the elephant herd. In honor of World Elephant Day, the zoo is hosting a three-day festival, called EleFest, for guests to enjoy family-friendly activities with special animal demonstrations and keeper talks included.

From Friday through Sunday, EleFest has both free and paid, ticketed events. The “Yoga with Elephants” event series is now sold out, but guests can still learn how the zoo supports wildlife conservation around the world.

Check back every Thursday for a roundup of Things to do in the DC area.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

DockDogs

For the quickest pups in the DMV, head to The Wharf this Saturday where a variety of dogs will fetch, jump and splash around in a 40-foot pool. For the inaugural DockDogs event, attendees and their pets can expect oversized lawn games, doggie treats as well as photo ops from the upcoming films “Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie” and “The End of Oak Street.”

MAMACITA Festival

On Saturday, queer Latinas and allies are invited to Hook Hall to enjoy live music, food, vendors and good vibes. The MAMACITA Festival is strictly for those ages 21 and over.

“CrazySexyCool — The TLC Musical”

This is the final weekend for Arena Stage’s jukebox musical, “CrazySexyCool — The TLC Musical.” Running through Aug. 9, the show celebrates TLC, the all-female Atlanta group from the early ’90s. For more on the music and other details, check out WTOP’s article on the musical.

Maryland

Big Bloom Festival

The Good Hope Neighborhood Recreation Center in Silver Spring, Maryland, is hosting the third annual Big Bloom Festival this Saturday. This event features live music, food trucks, county resources and family-friendly activities.

Summerfest

This Sunday, the Olney Theatre Center in Olney, Maryland, is hosting its annual free open house. At Summerfest, expect free performances, demonstrations and classes from local, community-based performance groups, plus food trucks and vendors. Admission is free.

UkeFest Finale

Next Wednesday, head to the Strathmore’s Gudelsky Gazebo for the finale to the 18th annual UkeFest. Guests are invited to bring their ukulele and join the strum-along. The event is a free/pay-what-you-can pricing structure.

Virginia

Port to Port Beer Festival

Alexandria, Virginia’s Port City Brewing Company is bringing back its Port to Port Beer Festival for the third year now this Saturday. The general admission fee includes a commemorative tasting glass, unlimited samples from participating breweries and cideries, yard games and a live DJ. Ticket prices vary.

Prince William County Fair

Enjoy the final weekend of the Prince William County Fair this weekend with the final day on Saturday. Admission costs $25 for adults and $15 for kids. The event is in Manassas, Virginia, at Prince William County Fairgrounds.

Cardboard Boat Regatta

Participating teams of all ages will race life-size boats made from cardboard across Lake Anne in Reston, Virginia, this Saturday. The Reston Museum’s Cardboard Boat Regatta is rain or shine.

“Respect: Aretha Franklin”

It’s none other than the Queen of Soul who is the focus of this theatrical production at Signature Theatre in Arlington, Virginia. To listen to hits like “You Make Me Feel Like a Natural Woman” and others, performances for “Respect: Aretha Franklin” run from Aug. 11 through 30.

Have an event you’d like featured in WTOP’s Things to do in the D.C. area weekly guide? Let us know!

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