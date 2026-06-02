10 can’t-miss Pride Month events in DC

Pride Month is bringing a colorful lineup of celebrations to D.C., including historic tours, waterfront festivities, dance parties, concerts, family-friendly events and the beloved Capital Pride Parade.

This year’s Pride Month is bringing a colorful lineup of celebrations to D.C., including historic tours, waterfront festivities, dance parties, concerts, family-friendly events and the beloved Capital Pride Parade.

Listed in chronological order, here are a few can’t-miss events celebrating the LGBTQ+ community in the District.

On Sunday, June 7, the Historic Congressional Cemetery is hosting a tour of the cemetery’s dedicated LGBTQ+ section. The tour costs roughly $11 to attend and is hosted rain or shine. For another walking tour, consider the Beyond the Closet Walking Tour later in the month.

The annual Pride on the Pier is hosted Saturday, June 13, with a bustling array of activities and entertainment planned. The all-ages event is hosted by The Washington Blade in partnership with The Wharf. The event is free to attend, but there are VIP packages available.

This year’s RIOT! dance party features Bob The Drag Queen, who is performing a special DJ set. This event is on Friday, June 19 at Echostage and is for those ages 18 and over. Ticket prices start at $39.

The official main event of Capital Pride Alliance this year is “KINETIC: Toyland.” Also at Echostage for those ages 18 and up, this event features live DJs and a performance by drag superstar Alaska, the “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” season 2 winner. Tickets for the event on Saturday, June 20, start at approximately $65 per person.

ELIX-Her, a “fully immersive, multiroom experience,” celebrates women across all identities, cultures and communities. This event is hosted at Decades D.C. Saturday, June 20, solely for those ages 21 and over. Tickets are $35 for general admission at the door; preorders start at $20.

Other can’t-miss events that are coming up in June include the annual Capital Pride Parade on Saturday, June 20. This beloved tradition stretches across several Northwest D.C. neighborhoods, including Shaw, Logan Circle, Downtown and Penn Quarter. While the event is free to attend, spectators can enjoy a front-row seat on the grandstand bleachers at Franklin Park with single tickets that start at $40.

That same day, on June 20, is also the 17th Street Pride Block Party in D.C.’s Dupont Circle neighborhood. This annual party honors D.C.’s “Gayborhood” with local food, an adult beverage garden and various Pride Month activities, including drag performances and live DJ’s.

For a family-friendly celebration, head to Stead Park on June 20 for the Capital Pride Family Fun Festival. Here, children can enjoy games, crafts, glitter tattoos, story time and an inflatable obstacle course.

On June 21, celebrate all day long at the Capital Pride Festival. This free event features hundreds of vibrant exhibitors, skilled artisans, delicious food and beverage gardens. Expect multiple stages along Pennsylvania Avenue NW with a variety of multicultural and multilingual performances.

The Capital Pride Concert is also hosted on Sunday, June 21 at 3rd Street NW and Pennsylvania Avenue NW. This year’s concert features artists like Maren Morris, Leikeli47 and Lisa Lisa, among others. Entry is free, but registration is required for a wristband. Guests also have the option to pay for tickets to get access to the pit upfront at the Capitol Stage or VIP treatment with a private bar and a view of backstage.

For more events to consider, be sure to check out the Capital Pride Alliance’s website. For those who want to experience a little bit of everything, the Capital Pride Alliance sells General and VIP packages.

WTOP’s “Things to do in the D.C. area” guide also compiles several events around the region on a weekly basis, published on Thursdays.

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