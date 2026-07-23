Things to do in the DC area: Lavender Con, Craft2Wear … and more!

Little District Books, D.C.'s all-queer independent bookstore, is organizing Lavender Con on Saturday and Sunday with a variety of authors and an artisan market.

Frames by artist Laurie Olefson are included in the Smithson's Craft2Wear show July 24-26 at the Arts and Industries Building. ((Courtesy Smiithsonian Institution)) Frames by artist Laurie Olefson are included in the Smithson's Craft2Wear show July 24-26 at the Arts and Industries Building. ((Courtesy Smiithsonian Institution)) One of the nation’s few book festivals celebrating LGBTQIA+ authors and stories is back this weekend. Little District Books, D.C.’s all-queer independent bookstore, is organizing Lavender Con on Saturday and Sunday with a variety of authors and an artisan market.

The event schedule includes panels on Sapphic love in fiction, self-publishing, representation of bisexuality and pansexuality in fiction and the fun of queer rom-coms. The festival’s “Queer + Bookish Market” features eight artisans, “bookish creators” and LGBTQIA+ organizations.

Patrick Kern, the owner of Little District Books and Lavender Con, said the festival began in 2022 with the goal to create a safe space for community and discussion of queer literature.

“I feel like when we get together in community, we get to talk about things that we’re not always able to talk about … I want people to leave being excited about reading and hearing about the books that they bought and the books that are coming,” Kern said.

The event is at Hill Center in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. Tickets are $40 for one day or $75 for both.

Check back every Thursday for a roundup of Things to do in the DC area.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Craft Rave

The Dupont Circle location of Shop Made in D.C. is hosting an event that mixes hands-on crafting and live DJs. Happening Thursday, the Craft Rave offers dedicated zones for collaging, watercolor painting, drawing and, of course, dancing. “Basic admission” is free. Packages that include drink tickets and additional crafting experiences start at roughly $22 per person.

Fashion at the Library

The Thomas Jefferson Building of the Library of Congress is hosting a panel of “style experts” discussing the fashion of America’s First Ladies. The event is Thursday and is free to attend.

Craft2Wear

The Smithsonian’s annual Craft2Wear show is a unique shopping experience at the Arts & Industries Building. Shop a variety of artisan-made clothing, leather goods, jewelry and accessories Friday through Sunday. Tickets cost $20 per person, or $45 for a multiday ticket.

Pasta class with Chef Matt Adler

Chef Matt Adler of Caruso’s Grocery and Cucina Morini is offering a hands-on pasta class on Saturday. Adler plans to demonstrate the dough-making process, different shapes, and uses of a variety of pastas. The ticket price is $150 per person with mimosas and wine served during class.

OCCIPITAL Fashion Festival

Head to Rhizome D.C. on Saturday for the third annual OCCIPITAL Fashion Festival. This event brings a lineup of local bands all modeling clothes made by local fashion designers. At the event, guests can also enjoy a variety of activities like keychain making, blind contour drawing or tarot readings.

SAAM Arcade

Video game lovers can enjoy a showcase of indie games at the Kogod Courtyard of the Smithsonian American Art Museum this Saturday. The event is free, but registration is encouraged.

Peruvian Independence Open House

Celebrate Peruvian Independence Day this Sunday at Blagden Alley restaurant Amazonia. The event features a hot buffet, plus ceviche stations, anticuchos, pisco punch and authentic Peruvian ice cream. Also, expect a DJ and face painter. Ticket prices vary. For more foodie-focused events, check out WTOP’s DMV Foodie Guide.

Maryland

Young Makers Market

Young entrepreneurs are showcasing their unique creations to sell at a Young Makers Market. The event Friday in Laytonsville, Maryland, also features live music and classic cars.

National Carousel Day

For family-friendly fun, celebrate the free-to-attend National Carousel Day this Saturday at Rio Lakefront in Gaithersburg, Maryland. The event includes awn games, giveaways and a “Bubble Zone.”

Prosecco & Ponytails

Families can partake in a 90-minute, hands-on workshopSunday to learn practical hairstyling techniques. The event is located at Frankly Pizza in Kensington, Maryland. The cost is $60 per person.

Virginia

A Novel Find

For fans of physical media, head to the courtyard between the Grace and Reva in Arlington, Virginia. The Thursday event, titled A Novel Find, offers the chance to shop for used books, vinyl, CDs and DVDs. All items are priced from $7 or less with 100% of the proceeds supporting education nonprofit Turning the Page.

Cheesesteak Showdown

UPSIDE on Moore is hosting an epic cheesesteak battle alongside Capitol Hill deli Compliments Only. This Saturday, the event in Arlington, Virginia, includes a tasting experience with the option to try three or six cheesesteaks. Tickets cost approximately $30 for a three-ticket tasting pass or roughly $50 for a six-ticket tasting pass.

Rosslyn vegetation cleanup

On Saturday, the Friends of the Mount Vernon Trail are hosting a volunteer event to remove vegetation and trash near the entrance of the Mount Vernon Trail in Rosslyn, Virginia. Gloves, long sleeves, long pants and water are recommended for this event.

Loudoun County Fair

Through Sunday, the Loudoun County Fair has a jam-packed schedule of activities and live performances. Consider the equestrian shows, magic shows and bull riding, or the carnival, petting zoo and derby. Ticket prices vary.

Eat the City

Aslin Beer Company’s Alexandria, Virginia, location is joining forces with Centrolina to host a dinner with beer pairings Monday. This one-night-only event costs about $55 to reserve the spot, but the full ticket price is $85.

Have an event you’d like featured in WTOP’s Things to do in the D.C. area weekly guide? Let us know!

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