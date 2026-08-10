DC area faces dangerous heat, daily storm chances through midweek

The week's hottest weather across the D.C. area arrives Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the mid-90s and heat index values above 100.

The week’s hottest weather across the D.C. area arrives Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the mid-90s and heat index values above 100.

7News First Alert Meteorologist Jordan Evans said weakening storms from the Great Lakes could spark isolated showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service said some storms could become severe, with damaging wind gusts posing the primary threat.

Evans said the hot, humid conditions persist through Tuesday before temperatures ease closer to seasonal averages Wednesday.

In the District, Mayor Muriel Bowser activated a heat alert through 8 a.m. Thursday.

Daily storm chances continue through midweek, with a likely break Thursday. A slow-moving cold front may bring cooler temperatures and lower humidity by Friday, though showers and thunderstorms could linger ahead of it.

7News First Alert Forecast

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, chance for storms. Highs around 95, with a heat index above 100.

Winds: West 5-10 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Storms ending, mostly cloudy. Lows between 73 and 79.

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, chance for storms. Highs between 92 and 97.

Winds: West 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, chance for storms. Highs between 85 and 90.

Winds: West 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs between 85 and 90.

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, chance for storms. Highs between 80 and 85.

Winds: Light and variable

Current conditions

WTOP’s Will Vitka contributed to this report.

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