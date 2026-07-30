Things to do in the DC area: Otakon, Black Books Matter Fest … and more!

The event offers variety of panels, workshops, an artist alley, a car show, maid cafe and more, all dedicated to celebrating East Asian culture and media.

Fans of anime, K-pop and nerd culture are uniting in D.C. this weekend for the massive, annual event, known as Otakon. The event offers variety of panels, workshops, an artist alley, a car show, maid cafe and more, all dedicated to celebrating East Asian culture and media.

This year’s notable guests include Ray Chase, who voices Noctis in “Final Fantasy XV” and Tengen Uzui in “Demon Slayer,” Cassandra Lee Morris, who is best known as Morgana in “Persona 5” and Ironmouse, who is one of the most prominent English-language VTubers.

Simon Chambers, a vice convention chair, said that Otakon first took place in 1994 and now attracts around 40,000 attendees each year, making it one of the largest anime conventions in North America.

“There’s so much to do at Otakon that you shouldn’t have a moment where there’s not something on the schedule that you’re saying, ‘I wish I could get to that and what I’m also going to right now,'” Chambers said.

Ticket prices vary for Otakon, which runs from Friday through Sunday.

Check back every Thursday for a roundup of Things to do in the DC area.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Sundeck Summer Reads at The Yards

At The Yards, this event invites attendees to “trade your screen time for page time” by browsing used books and a complimentary book library, while getting creative with hands-on activities. The Sundeck Summer Reads event is on Saturday and is free to attend.

Spill Fest

Metrobar D.C. is hosting an Afro-Caribbean music and food festival, dubbed Spill Fest, this Saturday. The event features live DJs, food vendors and an after party at Lucky Bar. Ticket prices vary.

A Rhizome LARP

Head to Rhizome D.C. this Saturday to LARP, or Live Action Role Play, among fellow lovers of improv and crafts. Attendance costs a suggested $5 fee.

The Art of Drying & Preserving Flowers

Edgewood Community Farm is hosting a workshop on the techniques behind drying and preserving flowers. The event on Sunday covers the best flowers for drying and includes snips, twine and hanging supplies. General admission costs $20.

Black Gay Flea

On Sunday, shop from Black LGBTQ+ creatives, artists, makers and entrepreneurs at Wunder Garten’s Black Gay Flea event. The event also features live DJs and a dunk tank. Tickets cost roughly $8 to attend.

“George Washington and the Civil War”

Anne Sarah Rubin, a professor of history at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, is hosting a lecture with Profs and Pints D.C. on “how our nation’s history and memory has long been weaponized to support disparate causes.” The event is on Tuesday at Penn Social and costs approximately $15 to attend.

Songbyrd Music Trivia

Next Tuesday, test your knowledge of music at Songbyrd Music House. This event is free to attend.

“Rip! Tear! Collage as Critique”

Over 20 D.C.-based artists are exhibiting their works at Eye Street Gallery, focused on “collage as a democratic strategy to give platform to stories of rupture, repair and reassembly.” The gallery is free and open to the public Monday to Friday, with a closing reception on Thursday, Aug. 6 at the D.C. Commission on the Arts and Humanities Community Room.

Maryland

Black Books Matter Fest

For the third year, MahoganyBooks is hosting its literary festival, called Black Books Matter Fest, with more than 50 authors and a host of area vendors. The event on Saturday is free to attend and also includes a kids’ story time and craft activity.

National Harbor Veterans Makers Market

Veteran-owned and American-made small businesses are coming together Saturday at National Harbor, Maryland, for a makers market focused on celebrating local craftsmanship. The National Harbor Veterans Makers Market is free to attend.

Make & Sip: Candle Bar

Customize your next favorite candle at this workshop at Shop Made in College Park, Maryland. The event will teach attendees all about candle making on Sunday. Tickets cost over $30 per person.

Virginia

Kidz Bop Live

Families can head to Wolf Trap’s Filene Center in Vienna, Virginia, for a kid-friendly pop concert. Kidz Bop Live features today’s biggest hits on stage. The event is this Friday with tickets that start at roughly $50 per person.

Beats, Bites and Brews

John Carlyle Square Park in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia, is hosting Beats, Bites and Brews this Saturday. The family-friendly event offers live music, local food vendors and a beer garden with no admission fee.

Manassas African American Heritage Festival

Enjoy a celebration of African American arts and culture at Metz Middle School in Manassas, Virginia, this Saturday. The Manassas African American Heritage Festival offers free admission for a day of over 125 exhibitors.

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