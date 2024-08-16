Celebrating go-go and family: What to expect at DC’s Chuck Brown Day this weekend

This Saturday, the District will once again honor "The Godfather of Go-Go" with its 10th annual Chuck Brown Day festival, with about 10,000 expected to attend.

Over 10 years since his passing, Chuck Brown’s legacy continues to live on in D.C. through his music’s melodic sound.

This Saturday, the District will once again honor “The Godfather of Go-Go” with its 10th annual Chuck Brown Day festival. Considered the largest summer celebration of go-go music, the festival commemorates the pioneer of the subgenre of funk music, which has become the official sound of the District.

“He infused jazz, funk, African music all together to make this special sound that is what we call go-go,” Thennie Freeman, the director of the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation, told WTOP. “It is not your traditional sound, but it is a iconic sound, and a sound that belongs to the District of Columbia.”

It is the second consecutive year that Chuck Brown Day festivities will take place at Fort Dupont Park. Originally held at Chuck Brown Memorial Park in Northeast D.C., organizers moved it to the Southeast park last year due to safety and space concerns.

The move proved to be successful as the Department of Parks and Recreation reported over 8,500 people in attendance. Freeman said expectations are that about 10,000 people will attend this year, so organizers added an extra hour, starting the festivities at 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Gates will open at noon.

“It’s just going to be a magical day,” she said.

Along with three D.J.’s, four bands are set to perform, headlined by The Chuck Brown Band, who are anchored by the late musician’s son Wiley Brown. The ensemble are seen as keeping the genre alive while passing down Chuck Brown’s memory to a new generation.

Freeman recalled seeing how excited Wiley Brown was to perform in last year’s event on the same stage and city that his father performed in. It has been important for the department to keep the Brown family involved in the planning, vision and creativity of the event, she said.

“It is their father’s legacy,” Freeman said. “Although he meant so much to the city, we thought it was important to keep them in the loop and a part of the communication and collaboration.”

Part of that collaboration includes hosting a “Back to School Giveaway” at the park with members of Brown’s family. Freeman said portions of the festival will be geared toward families as well, including a kids fun zone, an art exhibit and activations with The Go-Go Museum, Howard University and the DC Library system.

“In order to keep go-go, the sound of our city, embedded in the fabric of our city, we have to introduce our children to the to the sound,” Freeman said.

Those set to attend are asked to wear comfortable clothes and to bring lawn chairs and blankets to rest on. While food trucks will be available, attendees are encouraged to bring nonalcoholic beverages and food. A list of prohibited items can be found on the festival’s website.

For those using Metro or public transportation, a free shuttle will be provided to and from the festival at the Minnesota Avenue Metro Station. With limited parking available, Freeman encourages those driving to park at the station to take the shuttle.

