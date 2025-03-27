Things to do in the DC area: Jazz Festival, Cherry Blossom Sake Tasting … and more!

The Washington Women in Jazz organization is holding its annual festival this weekend, plus other fun events.

Since 2011, the Washington Women in Jazz organization has provided spaces for local artists to be a part of improvisational music communities. The organization, which is open to both women and nonbinary musicians, is hosting its 15th annual jazz festival this weekend, on Saturday, March 29, and Sunday, March 30.

The Washington Women in Jazz Festival includes a variety of workshops, concerts and jam sessions in Downtown D.C. Tickets to the event vary depending on the day, but range from $75 for a single-day ticket to $125 for a two-day weekend pass.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Cherry Blossom Sake Tasting

The JINYA Ramen Bar location by the Union Market food hall is hosting a seasonal sake tasting on Thursday, March 27. The $65 general admission ticket includes a three-course dinner with a max capacity of 20 guests. For more cherry blossom-themed events, check out WTOP’s event guide.

DC Planner Journal Con

From March 28 to 29, lovers of all things planner and journal will come to the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in D.C. to enjoy workshops, games, guest speakers and vendors. Tickets to the D.C. Planner Journal Con cost $250 for full-access admission.

Go shopping!

Here are a few markets coming up in the next few days that are worth looking forward to. The Big Dyke Market at Hook Hall is on Saturday, March 29 with live DJs, art installations and vendors owned by “sapphic-owned” businesses. On Saturday, the Tenley-Friendship Neighborhood Library is also hosting a book sale with proceeds supporting the library. Lost City Books is also hosting a spring sidewalk sale on March 29 and 30 with a variety of genres to consider. In Alexandria, Virginia, there is also a Trinket Swap on Saturday where the public can find jewelry, accessories or small decorative items to gift or gain. On Sunday, Doubles D.C. is hosting their March Market with clothing, vintage goods, vinyl records and tarot readings available.

Bold Fork Books Club

The focus of this month’s book club hosted by D.C.’s food-focused bookstore, Bold Fork Books, is “Be My Guest” by Priya Basil. The book is a “meditation on food, family, identity, immigration and, most of all, hospitality.” Ticket prices vary, but range from $7 for general admission up to $20 for admission with a copy of the book.

Maryland

Funnier Than Fiction

On Thursday, March 27, storytelling pros bring their best and funniest stories to the stage at the Silver Spring Black Box in Silver Spring, Maryland. The “Funnier Than Fiction” event is hosted in partnership with Story District.

Whitman Expos Baltimore March Show

Find out what your old coins are worth for free in Baltimore, Maryland, this weekend from March 27 to 29 at the Whitman Expos Baltimore March Show.

Can I Kick It?

If you’re a lover of classic martial arts films and live music, this event is the perfect combination of both. “Can I Kick It?” is being hosted at Creative Alliance in Baltimore, Maryland, on Saturday, March 29 with a live DJ scoring the film, “The Golden Child,” scene by scene. General admission tickets cost $20.

Virginia

Purry Blossom Weekend

Mount Purrnon, the cat cafe and wine bar in Alexandria, Virginia, is celebrating the cherry blossom season with cherry blossom-themed food and drink specials all weekend, from March 29 to 30. To enjoy the company of fluffy friends, it is recommended to make reservations ahead of time, but walk-ins are welcome. For more cherry blossom-themed events, check out WTOP’s event guide.

Talkin’ About Turtles

Get out of your shell by enjoying this family-friendly program in Arlington, Virginia, where guests are invited to learn about some of the Potomac Overlook Regional Park’s resident turtles and their habitats. Tickets cost $7 for any attendee age over 5. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Nubya Garcia

Renowned musician and composer Nubya Garcia is making a stop at The Birchmere in Alexandria, Virginia, as part of her latest tour. Tickets to the performance on Tuesday, April 1 cost approximately $30.

