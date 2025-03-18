Where to celebrate cherry blossom season in the DC area

As part of this pink and pretty season, the National Cherry Blossom Festival hits the ground running with events happening across the D.C. area — and others are joining in on the fun as well.

“We’re able to present some tremendous programming that is free and accessible to the public,” Lillian Iversen, vice president of the National Cherry Blossom Festival, told WTOP. “And the magic of the season can present by coming to these events that there’s no barrier to participation.”

For those in search of what’s new and what’s most popular, WTOP has you covered with this event guide. Expect several festivals, live music experiences, art exhibitions and more.

The most-attended and anticipated National Cherry Blossom Festival events

The Blossom Kite Festival on Saturday, March 29, is one of the region’s most soaring events with kite enthusiasts of all ages welcome to enjoy flight demonstrations and competitions. The free event also includes music and family-friendly arts and crafts.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival parade is an event that many in, near, and far from the District are looking forward to.

Scheduled for Saturday, April 12, the event on Constitution Avenue in Northwest brings to the city several colorful helium balloons, elaborate floats, marching bands from across the U.S., celebrity entertainers and performers. Anyone can view the parade for free, but for those who would prefer to have a seat ready for them, tickets range from $25 up to $40.

The Sakura Matsuri Japanese street festival is on April 12 and 13. Billed as the largest celebration of Japanese culture in the nation, the two-day event features cultural performances, authentic Japanese food and beverages, handmade Japanese crafts and more.

The event happens on Pennsylvania Avenue at the base of Capitol Hill. Ticket prices vary, starting from $15 for an early bird, one-day ticket.

Bloomaroo at The Wharf is a family-friendly spring festival with koi decorating, a haiku creation station, face painting and fireworks at the end. The event also features two stages with live bands playing music all day long. The event is on Saturday, March 29, and is free with no tickets required.

By the Capitol Riverfront Navy Yard Metro, Petalpalooza is bringing a full day of live music and engaging activities to the region for a free celebration suitable for all ages. This event is on Saturday, April 5.

What’s new this year at the festival?

For the first time ever, the festival is also hosting Stumpy’s Petals & Paddles Race, named in honor of one of the city’s most beloved trees. On Thursday, March 20, participants of all ages will race pedal boats across the Tidal Basin with awards for the fastest boats and best-dressed participants.

Immersive and seasonal art exhibits and live performances

As part of the festival, ARTECHOUSE, the immersive digital art gallery, is celebrating the spring season with a brand new art exhibit, called, “Blooming Wonders: A Best-of-Spring Exhibition.”

Now on view through the end of April, the exhibit takes audiences on a dreamlike journey through vibrant blooming panoramas and a whirlwind of petals. General admission tickets vary, but start at $24 per person. Depending on the day and time, there are reduced rates for students, seniors, military members, first responders and D.C.-area residents.

The Embassy of Japan is hosting a traditional Japanese puppet theater performance at Georgetown University on Friday, March 21. The show is performed by Seiwa Bunraku — the only traditional puppetry organization remaining in Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan. This event is free and open to the public.

Through April 27, the Hilton Alexandria Mark Center is hosting an art exhibition, titled “Fleeting,” that celebrates the cherry blossom season.

Additional ways to celebrate cherry blossom season in the DC region

Virginia’s National Landing neighborhood in Alexandria is hosting a series of cherry blossom-focused events called Pink in the Park. First up, on March 22, Pink in the Pool offers a family swim party at the Long Bridge Aquatics & Fitness Center. This event includes free swim sessions, pink beach balls and interactive activity stations focusing on Japanese arts and culture. The event is free, but requires an RSVP.

Also part of Pink in the Park, National Landing’s Pink Beats is a live music series on March 27, April 3 and April 10.

Lastly, expect the neighborhood’s Art of Pink on Friday, April 11, at Metropolitan Park with a pop-up gallery with over 30 artists.

The George Washington University Museum and The Textile Museum are hosting a special family day dedicated to art you can wear. With a special focus on Japan, this event promises demonstrations of traditional dance and music, as well as kirigami (three-dimensional paper-folding) crafts. The event is on Saturday, March 29.

On April 5, Small Planes Coffee company is hosting an artisan pop-up market, called “In Bloom.” Located at the roastery in Northeast D.C., the event includes vintage wares, clothing, jewelry, vinyl, ceramics, candles and more.

The O Museum in The Mansion is hosting a special teatime where guests can meet “Cherry Blossom Princesses” on Tuesday, April 8. The experience includes access to tea, sweets, a cherry blossom exhibit and the opportunity to tour the “Secret Door Museum.” The experience costs $60 per person.

