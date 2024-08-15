Things to do in the DC area: Chuck Brown Day, Bourbon & Beer Festival … and more!

This Saturday, the District is hosting the largest summer celebration of Go-Go music at the 10th annual Chuck Brown Day. WTOP has you covered with more local events worth anticipating.

There’s so much to do in the D.C. area in the coming days, and WTOP has you covered with our weekly roundup of area events worth anticipating.

As “The Godfather of Go-Go,” Chuck Brown’s legacy lives on in the nation’s capital, where the music sub-genre originated. Here’s where you can celebrate the local music legend’s contributions this year.

At Fort Dupont Park in Southeast D.C., the District is hosting the largest summer celebration of Go-Go music at the 10th annual Chuck Brown Day. The event on Saturday includes several live performances as well as a kids zone, vendors and food trucks. It is recommended to bring your own lawn chairs and blankets.

On Sunday, Metrobar in Northeast D.C. is also hosting the event Chuck Brown & Chocolate City Art Fair. It features an art market with local vendors and makers. General admission is free.

For more ways to celebrate later this year, The Chuck Brown Band, which carries the torch and keeps the beat and his legacy alive, is performing at D.C. Jazz Fest on Sept. 1 at The Wharf.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Tomato Party

The Common Good City Farm in D.C. is bringing people together Thursday for a celebration of all things tomato. With free general admission, participants get to try tomato-themed dishes and also tour the farm. Donations are encouraged.

Broadway Rave

Musical theater lovers shouldn’t miss this event. The Broadway Rave is celebrating the best in show tunes and musical theater. Guests are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite character from Broadway hits. The event on Saturday costs approximately $20.

Sneaker Con

For its 15th year, Sneaker Con is headed to D.C.’s Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Saturday and Sunday. With approximately 350 vendors expected, this year’s event is bound for tons of opportunities for sneakerheads and the sneaker-curious to buy, sell and trade some of the most sought-after footwear. Single day admission costs $30, and it costs $45 to join in on the full weekend of events.

SausageFest

For the best wieners in town, head to the vibrant Wunder Garten in Northeast D.C. on Saturday and Sunday. With free general admission, the event promises to celebrate the dog days of summer in style with a selection of sausages, including a vegetarian sausage. On Sunday, before the shindig ends, expect a “Best Weiner Dog” contest for furry friends to participate in. The event is a fundraiser for the new D.C. LGBTQ Community Center, which is currently under construction.

Maryland

Shour-e Sheydâei

Experience Persian classical music re-imagined at the Silver Spring Black Box in Silver Spring on Friday. General admission costs approximately $65.

RisuCon

Nerds, be prepared for a weekend event focused on comics, anime and cosplay. The Montgomery County Conference Center in Rockville is hosting RisuCon on Saturday and Sunday, with guests such as voice actors Kent Williams and Alyson Leigh Rosenfeld. One-day general admission passes start at $25 for Sunday only, $35 for Saturday only or $55 for full weekend admission.

Jeffrey Everett for “Let It Bleed”

Local designer, illustrator and author Jeffrey Everett has collected over 20 years of concert poster designs for bands in his new book, “Let It Bleed.” This in-person event is an author talk on Saturday. Tickets are free with RSVPs recommended.

Virginia

Virginia Bourbon & Beer Festival

Whether you prefer beer or bourbon, this event is for you. The Virginia Bourbon & Beer Festival on Saturday is here to cater to everyone, with live music performances included. Advanced general admission costs $40, which increases to $50 on the day of the event. The event is located at Fredericksburg Fairgrounds in Fredericksburg.

Bands & Brews Bar Crawl

In Alexandria’s Del Ray neighborhood, come for the fourth annual Bands & Brews Bar Crawl on Saturday, with over 15 participating restaurants and live music at every venue. Guests must be 21 years or older to participate. Tickets cost approximately $15.

Liz Longley

At Jammin Java in Vienna, come listen to this Nashville-based singer-songwriter perform her deeply emotional songs this Saturday. General admission tickets cost $22.

