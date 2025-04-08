‘It’s been an honor’: Longtime anchor Leon Harris leaves NBC Washington

NBC Washington anchor Leon Harris has said he's stepping away from the local news station.

Harris said he would be stepping away from his role to prioritize his “health and family,” in a statement shared by the station Tuesday.

“After 40+ years of nonstop work and the dramatic changes in the news and television industry, I’ve made the difficult decision to step away from my role at NBC4,” Harris wrote. “I’m grateful to NBC4 for having me as part of their team for the last eight years.”

Harris has been a staple in local news, having anchored evening newscasts for 7News before moving to NBC Washington in 2017.

His departure comes after the station announced in December 2024 that Harris would leave his role as an anchor to “focus on health issues” — the details of which weren’t specified.

On Thanksgiving Day, Harris appeared unwell during an evening newscast, which prompted some viewers to reach out with concerns that the anchor could be suffering a medical emergency, citing that he stumbled over his words several times.

Harris had previously left his work at NBC Washington temporarily after being convicted on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was sentenced to 10 days in jail and three years of supervised probation.

He returned to the anchor desk in July 2022, and spoke out about his struggles with sobriety.

While announcing Harris’ departure from the station Tuesday, NBC Washington praised Harris for “his commitment to our community, dedication to journalism, hard work, and friendship.”

“He will be missed, and we wish him nothing but the best,” the statement read.

Among other contributions, Harris profiled local people making a difference in his “Harris’ Heroes” segment.

He has covered major moments in the U.S., including the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, and the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, according to the station.

“A special thanks to my amazing colleagues, friends, and especially to our viewers who welcomed me into their homes,” Harris wrote. “It’s been an honor.”

