Things to do in the DC area: ‘Fake It Until You Make It,’ Capital Art Book Fair … and more!

A new comedy has made its way to Arena Stage, and it’s all about mistaken identities and stolen cats within a nonprofit office.

Michael John Garcés, director of “Fake It Until You Make It,” told WTOP the show is a “farce about identity, about the ways in which we try to be authentic and sort of prove our authenticity to each other in various different realms in society, in politics, and in this case, in the world of not-for-profits.”

Garcés has worked with several local companies in the past, including Woolly Mammoth Theatre, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and the Folger Theatre. The writer of the production, Larissa FastHorse, is the first Native American woman to have a play produced on Broadway, according to The New York Times.

“We’re very excited to be bringing this new play by, I would say, the nation’s premier indigenous writer right now to the stage,” Garcés said. “I think right now asserting the diversity of voices on our nation’s stages is super important, and we’re excited to be doing that in Washington, D.C.”

“Fake It Until You Make It” runs through May 4.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

D.C. History Conference

Hosted at the D.C. History Center and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library, the D.C. History Conference runs Thursday through Sunday with programs and events that focus on — you guessed it — D.C. history. Find the full program here. Admission is free, but donations are recommended.

The Capitals SkyRink at Hi-Lawn

Starting Friday, a synthetic ice rink will open on the rooftop at Union Market. The 2,300-square-foot Capitals SkyRink is open Wednesdays through Sundays, running through April 30. Tickets cost $16 for adults and $12 for kids ages 12 and under.

Capital Art Book Fair

On Saturday and Sunday, East City Art is back with the Capital Art Book Fair. The free event at D.C.’s Eastern Market brings over 30 participants who will sell art books, prints, zines, graphic novels and more.

Petalpalooza

On Saturday, the highly anticipated Southeast D.C. cherry blossom-themed event Petalpalooza takes place. With five entertainment areas, the festival near the Capitol Riverfront Navy Yard Metro features a silent disco, an art market, yard games and hands-on creativity stations. For more cherry blossom events, check out WTOP’s guide.

Oxon Run Pinknic & Kite Fly

In Southeast D.C., this free, family-friendly event on Sunday offers a free barbecue lunch for the first 200 people. The event also offers kite making and flying, a friendship bracelet-making station, face painting and glitter tattoo stations, yard games, a vendor market and Poet Taylor from WPGC 95.5, who will serve as the event’s emcee.

A Night with Wolfgang: A Culinary Retrospective

Renowned chef Wolfgang Puck is embarking on a culinary journey at his Georgetown restaurant, CUT, with several courses featuring the chef’s signature dishes. With tickets that cost $235 per person, a portion of proceeds support Hope for Henry, a nonprofit dedicated to reinventing the pediatric patient experience for hospitalized children and their families. The event is on Wednesday, April 9.

Maryland

“The Magic of Hans Christian Andersen”

Hans Christian Andersen, the Danish author of several fairy tales, will have three of his stories brought to life with over 20 hand puppets, rod puppets and marionettes at Glen Echo Park. The family-friendly performances run through April 27 with tickets that cost approximately $16 per person.

West African Dance Workshop

On Saturday, Lashawnda Iya Ifanike Batts is offering a hands-on learning experience about traditional West African dance, music and rhythms. The event is open to all skill levels with ticket prices that cost $10.

“Bad Books” performance

The Round House Theatre in Bethesda is producing a play called “Bad Books,” about a “troubled teen” that is given a “controversial book,” which results in a “dramatic chain of unexpected consequences.” The approximately 90-minute play runs through April 27.

Virginia

ALX Dog Walk

Pups and people from near and far are coming together Saturday for a two-mile dog walk at Oronoco Bay Park in Old Town Alexandria. Tickets to register cost approximately $40.

Del Ray Dog Fest

For more furry fun, head to the Del Ray neighborhood in Alexandria for the Del Ray Dog Fest on Sunday. The event includes an off-leash puppy playground, a dog fashion show, live music and more. Tickets prices vary.

House Plant Swap

At Long Branch Nature Center in Arlington, bring a houseplant or cuttings to swap with others and leave with the cuttings of three easy-to-grow, low-light houseplants. The event on Sunday is free, but registration is required.

