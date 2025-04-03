3 killed, 3 injured in Spotsylvania County shooting

At least three people were killed and three more injured in a shooting in Spotsylvania County, Virginia.

At least three people were killed and three more were injured in a shooting Tuesday evening in Spotsylvania County, Virginia.

Around 5:30 p.m., the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office got calls for an active shooter in the area of Olde Greenwich Drive and Lafayette Boulevard and responded to find multiple people shot. Three were pronounced deceased on the scene while three others were taken to the hospital, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

At this time, deputies have not released the conditions, identities or ages of the victims.

7News reporter Lianna Golden told WTOP that witnesses on the scene described the gunshots sounding ‘like a machine gun,” and they had seen young men walking down the street with “guns in their hands.”

Officials with the sheriff’s office said the shooter has not been brought into custody. A heavy police presence is still in the neighborhood and the sheriff’s office is asking the public to avoid the area.

“We will stay out here until the suspects are caught,” Major Elizabeth Scott with the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said at a press conference. “This is probably as bad as it could get.”

Scott added that the department has drones above the wooded area around the cul de sac as they search for a likely armed suspect.

