Ready for an even larger go-go celebration? Chuck Brown Day festival moves to new location

People dance as the city remembers Chuck Brown, the godfather of Go-Go, Aug. 20, 2022.(WTOP/Dick Uliano)

“We’re just truly excited about it,” said Thennie Freeman, acting director of the DC Department of Parks and Recreation Services. “We want to create memorable, multigenerational moments for free. We want families to come out together.”

Freeman said the decision to move the event was about safety and space and it’ll be a real treat for the legend’s family and fans.

“Chuck Brown’s own children have not performed on that stage yet, and so it’s an opportunity for them to participate in something that their father did,” Freeman said.

Some of the artists fans can expect to see include DJ Quicksilva and the Backyard Band. In addition to great music, there will be a kid zone and the Chuck Brown Foundation’s annual Back to School Giveaway will happen at the park.

This will mark the ninth year of the District honoring “The Godfather of Go-Go,” after a large celebration last year to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Brown’s death.

Those who plan to attend are also encouraged to check the website for safety guidelines. Nonalcoholic, beverages, snacks and blankets are welcome.

“We want to get back to live music that is ours,” Freeman added.