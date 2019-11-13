Home » Thanksgiving News » 100 Thanksgiving food recipes:…

100 Thanksgiving food recipes: Turkey, side dishes, desserts and more

WTOP Staff

November 13, 2019, 1:38 PM

WASHINGTON — It’s almost time to give thanks, and that means ramping up your holiday kitchen for some heavy-duty cooking.

WTOP has curated 100 select recipes that could become a new tradition at your dinner table. Check out the links below and get that shopping list started.

Click here for Thanksgiving turkey recipes.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

 

Click here for pumpkin recipes.

Getty Images/iStockphoto/vm2002

 

Click here for potato recipes.

AP/Sara Moulton

 

Click here for side dish recipes.

AP/Sarah Crowder

 

Click here for Thanksgiving dessert recipes. 

AP/Larry Crowe

