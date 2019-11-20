Home » Tasty Recipes » 20 Thanksgiving turkey recipes

20 Thanksgiving turkey recipes

WTOP Staff

November 12, 2019, 12:25 AM

This Oct. 7, 2013 photo shows pastrami-wrapped fried turkey with horseradish pickled onions in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Pastrami-wrapped fried turkey with horseradish pickled onions: This Hanukkah-inspired recipe calls for turkey tenderloins, which cook much faster than a whole bird. Find the recipe here. (AP/Matthew Mead)
whole roasted chicken with golden brown crispy skin served on a earthenware dish with caramelized grilled pumpkin slices and grilled onion, view from above, flat lay, copy space
Ayesha Curry’s roast jerk turkey: Spice up the holiday with this take from Ayesha Curry, which she says is a “gentler way” to introduce Caribbean cuisine. Get the recipe here. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/)
FILE - This Sept. 28, 2015 file photo shows Italian-style roast turkey breast in Concord, N.H. If you're not feeding a crowd for the holidays, then roasting a turkey breast could be the way to go. This dish is from a recipe by Sara Moulton. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead, File)
Italian-style roast turkey breast: Roasting a turkey breast is a great option for those who don’t need to feed a crowd at Thanksgiving. This recipe from Sara Moulton includes a shredded zucchini stuffing. Find the recipe here. (AP/Matthew Mead)
butter knife , bread , garlic and milk , breakfast in the countryside
Garlic butter Thanksgiving turkey with gravy: The worst kept secret in cooking is that lots of butter keeps stuff moist. What a concept! Check out this recipe, which involves a lot of seasoned butter on and under the bird’s skin. Find the recipe here.   (Getty Images/iStockphoto/Marrypopins)
A small bowl of Mayonnaise isolated on a white background top down view from above
Mayonnaise roasted turkey: No way-o? Yes — mayo. It keeps the bird moist but doesn’t make it taste like a sandwich you packed for work. Mix it up with some herbs, then rub it down and add some, yes, butter. Get the recipe here.  (Getty Images/iStockphoto/Derek Brumby)
This Oct. 11, 2011 photo shows a sage roasted turkey in Concord, N.H. This turkey recipe uses minced fresh sage to softened butter, which then is rubbed both under and over the birds skin. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Sage roasted turkey: Softened butter and sage are rubbed under the skin and all over the turkey. Find the recipe here. (AP/Matthew Mead)
In this image taken on Jan. 24, 2012, a roasted chicken with chorizo and root vegetables is shown in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Roasted chicken with chorizo and root vegetables: Not a fan of turkey? Try a roasted chicken. This one-pot recipe combines chorizo sausage and rustic root vegetables. Find the recipe here. (AP/Matthew Mead)
This Oct. 14, 2013 photo shows grilled turkey with maple Southern Comfort glaze prepared with an orange turkey brine. Using an indirect heat outdoor grill can take less time than traditional oven roasting. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Maple Southern Comfort glazed turkey with orange brine: Brining the turkey in fresh oranges helps to keep the bird moist during cooking time and also helps to add flavor. The maple and Southern Comfort glaze is added in the final 30 minutes of cooking to crisp up the skin. Find the recipe here. (AP/Matthew Mead)
This Sept. 29, 2014, photo shows herb roasted Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. The inspiration for the turkey came from South American chimichurri, a richly herby sauce that pairs beautifully with roasted meats. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Herb roasted turkey: The inspiration for this turkey comes from the South American sauce, chimichurri. Find the recipe here. (AP/Matthew Mead)
This Oct. 26, 2015, photo, shows bistro style slow roasted duck in Concord, N.H. Roasting a duck is no more complicated than roasting a turkey, and this recipe also has a French-style sauce. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Slow roasted duck: Another non-turkey option that’s sure to be the star of the Thanksgiving table is duck. And the recipe’s author says roasting a duck is no more complicated than roasting a turkey. Find the recipe here. (AP/Matthew Mead)
Single slice of pepperoni meat,isolated on white with path, shot from above
Roast turkey with pepperoni: Another method to keeping the bird moist is add more meat. Stuffing thin slices of pepperoni under the skin can keep it moist while adding a spicy edge. Get the recipe here.  (Getty Images/iStockphoto/Anthony Boulton)
This Oct. 21, 2013 photo shows a "back to basics" turkey in Concord, N.H. The recipe is so basic, it calls for just four ingredients. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
“Back to basics” turkey: Don’t want to get too fancy? This Thanksgiving turkey calls for just four things — a turkey, two roasting pans, salt and pepper, and butter. Find the recipe here. (AP/Matthew Mead)
In this image taken on Oct. 8, 2012, cider brined turkey and sage gravy are shown in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Cider brined turkey and sage gravy: This turkey represents the classic flavors of fall. Find the recipe here. (AP/Matthew Mead)
This Sept. 15, 2014, photo shows super fast roast turkey in Concord, N.H. The Thanksgiving turkey is the centerpiece of the meal, but despite its being cooked every year for generations, it still causes anxiety. The annual conundrum? Getting a flavorful turkey that also looks good, and the rest of dinner, on the table before the grandparents fall asleep, Tyler Florence writes in his new cookbook, Inside the Test Kitchen. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Super fast roast turkey: Tyler Florence has the ultimate trick to getting your turkey on the table in a jiffy. Find the recipe here. (AP/Matthew Mead)
This Oct. 24, 2011 photo shows fennel rubbed turkey in Concord, N.H. The peppery-licorice flavor of fennel is perfect for complementing the many rich and savory flavors of the Thanksgiving table. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Fennel rubbed turkey: Michael Chiarello seasons his bird with a fennel spice rub. Find the recipe here. (AP/Matthew Mead)
This Oct. 17, 2011 photo shows a sweet and spicy turkey in Concord, N.H. This recipe starts with a mixture of brown sugar, smoked paprika, chili powder, onion powder, cayenne, garlic powder, salt, pepper and thyme. That mixture gets rubs all over the turkey, inside and out, over and under the skin. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Sweet and spicy turkey: Brown sugar and spice make this turkey nice. Find the recipe here. (AP/Matthew Mead)
chili pepper in a stand of boqueria market
Chile-rubbed turkey: Another option to rub on and under the turkey’s skin is a paste made from three varieties of chiles. A bonus to this approach? Black Friday tacos. Get the recipe here. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/kippiss)
This Oct. 13, 2011 photo shows a citrus soy sauce turkey with gravy in Concord, N.H. This turkey recipe uses soy sauce with citrus zests. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Citrus soy sauce turkey: This turkey gets its crispy brown skin from soy sauce and its tang of flavor from citrus zest. Find the recipe here. (AP/Matthew Mead)
This Oct. 28, 2013 photo shows Asian-inspired modern turkey and gravy in Concord, N.H. Ginger, sesame oil and chives offer a different take to the traditional sage, citrus, rosemary and thyme flavors of a traditional turkey. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Asian-inspired modern turkey: Put away the rosemary and thyme. This turkey calls for ginger, sesame oil and chives for its flavoring. Find the recipe for this twist, and a traditional bird, here. (AP/Matthew Mead)
This Oct. 20, 2014, photo shows homemade gravy in Concord, N.H. The turkey stock used in this gravy recipe takes a few hours to make, but it is mostly hands off. The gravy itself also can be prepped ahead up to the point of needing the roasted turkey drippings, then quickly finished just before serving. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Turkey gravy: The bird is just one part of that Thanksgiving feast. Don’t forget the gravy! This gravy takes a few hours to make but is mostly hands-off. Find the recipe here. (AP/Matthew Mead)
(1/20)
This Oct. 7, 2013 photo shows pastrami-wrapped fried turkey with horseradish pickled onions in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
whole roasted chicken with golden brown crispy skin served on a earthenware dish with caramelized grilled pumpkin slices and grilled onion, view from above, flat lay, copy space
FILE - This Sept. 28, 2015 file photo shows Italian-style roast turkey breast in Concord, N.H. If you're not feeding a crowd for the holidays, then roasting a turkey breast could be the way to go. This dish is from a recipe by Sara Moulton. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead, File)
butter knife , bread , garlic and milk , breakfast in the countryside
A small bowl of Mayonnaise isolated on a white background top down view from above
This Oct. 11, 2011 photo shows a sage roasted turkey in Concord, N.H. This turkey recipe uses minced fresh sage to softened butter, which then is rubbed both under and over the birds skin. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
In this image taken on Jan. 24, 2012, a roasted chicken with chorizo and root vegetables is shown in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
This Oct. 14, 2013 photo shows grilled turkey with maple Southern Comfort glaze prepared with an orange turkey brine. Using an indirect heat outdoor grill can take less time than traditional oven roasting. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
This Sept. 29, 2014, photo shows herb roasted Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. The inspiration for the turkey came from South American chimichurri, a richly herby sauce that pairs beautifully with roasted meats. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
This Oct. 26, 2015, photo, shows bistro style slow roasted duck in Concord, N.H. Roasting a duck is no more complicated than roasting a turkey, and this recipe also has a French-style sauce. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Single slice of pepperoni meat,isolated on white with path, shot from above
This Oct. 21, 2013 photo shows a "back to basics" turkey in Concord, N.H. The recipe is so basic, it calls for just four ingredients. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
In this image taken on Oct. 8, 2012, cider brined turkey and sage gravy are shown in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
This Sept. 15, 2014, photo shows super fast roast turkey in Concord, N.H. The Thanksgiving turkey is the centerpiece of the meal, but despite its being cooked every year for generations, it still causes anxiety. The annual conundrum? Getting a flavorful turkey that also looks good, and the rest of dinner, on the table before the grandparents fall asleep, Tyler Florence writes in his new cookbook, Inside the Test Kitchen. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
This Oct. 24, 2011 photo shows fennel rubbed turkey in Concord, N.H. The peppery-licorice flavor of fennel is perfect for complementing the many rich and savory flavors of the Thanksgiving table. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
This Oct. 17, 2011 photo shows a sweet and spicy turkey in Concord, N.H. This recipe starts with a mixture of brown sugar, smoked paprika, chili powder, onion powder, cayenne, garlic powder, salt, pepper and thyme. That mixture gets rubs all over the turkey, inside and out, over and under the skin. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
chili pepper in a stand of boqueria market
This Oct. 13, 2011 photo shows a citrus soy sauce turkey with gravy in Concord, N.H. This turkey recipe uses soy sauce with citrus zests. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
This Oct. 28, 2013 photo shows Asian-inspired modern turkey and gravy in Concord, N.H. Ginger, sesame oil and chives offer a different take to the traditional sage, citrus, rosemary and thyme flavors of a traditional turkey. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
This Oct. 20, 2014, photo shows homemade gravy in Concord, N.H. The turkey stock used in this gravy recipe takes a few hours to make, but it is mostly hands off. The gravy itself also can be prepped ahead up to the point of needing the roasted turkey drippings, then quickly finished just before serving. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)

WASHINGTON — Roasted or fried, seasoned or simple — Here are 20 different ways you can prepare your Thanksgiving turkey.

More Thanksgiving food:

Thanksgiving pumpkin recipes

Thanksgiving potato recipes

Thanksgiving side dish recipes

Thanksgiving dessert recipes

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Food & Restaurant News Holiday News Latest News Life & Style Lifestyle News Photo Galleries Tasty Recipes Thanksgiving News
brine cooking dinner food fry glazed recipes thanksgiving turkey

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up