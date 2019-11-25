Home » Food & Restaurant News » 25 pumpkin recipes for fall

25 pumpkin recipes for fall

WTOP Staff

November 12, 2019, 2:28 PM

WASHINGTON — Put away the carving tools. Pumpkin is best on the plate.

Here are a few pumpkin recipes to try this season.

Breakfast - Homemade Pumpkin Pancakes
Pumpkin pancakes: These bad boys were born for maple syrup. The recipe uses both ginger and allspice, which lend some complexity to the yum. Get the recipe here.  (Getty Images/iStockphoto/vm2002)
Anna Pustynnikova/iStock
Pumpkin spice latte syrup: This recipe yields 4 cups, the equivalent of 32 strong pumpkin spice lattes from that Seattle-based chain. Make a batch, store it and keep it on hand. Get the recipe here. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/Anna Pustynnikova)
Homemade Savory Pumpkin Hummus . Thanksgiving Appetizer dip on wooden background
Pumpkin hummus: This sweet yet savory recipe has a smoky vibe (courtesy of chipotle chiles) and only takes about 5 minutes to assemble. Get the recipe here. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/wmaster890)
This Oct. 16, 2017 photo shows a Pumpkin Cheesecake with Crystalized Ginger Crust. This recipe is adapted from Natalie Dupree's companion cookbook "Nathalie Dupree Cooks for Family and Friends" to her PBS show, "Food for Family and Friends," published in 1991. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Karmel)
Pumpkin cheesecake with crystalized ginger crust: A crystalized ginger crust adds sweet spice to this pumpkin cheesecake. Find the recipe here. (AP/Elizabeth Karmel)
This September 2016 photo shows pumpkin cream cheese swirled chocolate brownies in New York. This dish is from a recipe by Katie Workman. (Katie Workman via AP)
Pumpkin cream cheese brownies: Pumpkin cream cheese swirled chocolate brownies are a feast for the eyes as well, with a lovely marbling on top. Find the recipe here. (AP/Katie Workman)
This Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2015, photo, shows the Pumpkin Fizz cocktail at the Palm House restaurant in San Francisco. The recipe yields a seasonal cocktail for the holidays. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Pumpkin fizz cocktail: The pumpkin fizz is a delightful seasonal cocktail for the holidays. Vodka, cinnamon syrup and a tablespoon of pumpkin butter work together well. Get the recipe here. (AP/Eric Risberg)
This Nov. 6, 2017 photo shows a green salad with roasted apple and pumpkin vinaigrette in Bethesda, Md. This dish is from a recipe by Melissa d'Arabian. (Melissa d'Arabian via AP)
Green salad with pumpkin vinaigrette and roasted apples: This green salad with roasted apple and pumpkin vinaigrette is a nice mix of savory and sweet flavors. Find the recipe here. (AP/Melissa d'Arabian)
This Nov. 2, 2015 photo shows warm pumpkin bourbon cheesecake in Concord, NH. Serve this cheesecake hot, right out of the oven, topped with a little vanilla ice cream or sweetened whipped cream(AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Warm pumpkin bourbon cheesecake: Reimagine your Thanksgiving spread with this pumpkin bourbon cheesecake. (AP/Matthew Mead)
This Sept. 15, 2017 photo provided by The Culinary Institute of America shows pumpkin bread French toast in Hyde Park, N.Y. This dish is from a recipe by the CIA. (Phil Mansfield/The Culinary Institute of America via AP)
Pumpkin bread French toast: Because it’s one of the few ways to improve upon both pumpkin bread and French toast. Find the recipe here.
Sliced pumpkin bread loaf sitting on wooden cutting board with pecan nuts and cinnamon spices
Vegan pumpkin bread: Because omnivores shouldn’t have all the fun. This recipe not only forgoes the eggs and dairy, but also skips oil. Applesauce and pumpkin puree get the job done here. It’s also free of refined sugars — and before you walk away, please note it uses real maple syrup instead. Get the recipe here. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/tvirbickis)
This Sept. 8, 2014 photo shows salted caramel pumpkin buns in Concord, N.H.The bun combines two classics, pumpkin pie and a cinnamon bun, which is topped with a homemade caramel sauce. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Salted caramel pumpkin buns: Pumpkin pie meets cinnamon bun in this recipe for salted caramel pumpkin buns. Get the recipe here. (AP/Matthew Mead)
This Sept. 25, 2017 photo shows pumpkin coconut squares in New York. This dish is from a recipe by Sara Moulton. (Sara Moulton via AP)
Pumpkin coconut squares: Chef Sara Moulton suggests making pumpkin coconut squares for your Halloween parties. Find the recipe here. (AP/Sara Moulton)
This Sept. 21, 2015, photo shows pumpkin bundt cake with apple date streusel and sticky toffee coffee glaze in Concord, N.H. This recipe takes about 90 minutes, from start to finish. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Pumpkin bundt cake with apple date streusel and sticky toffee coffee glaze: Tired of the routine pumpkin pie? Give this recipe a try at your next fall meal. (AP/Matthew Mead)
This Sept. 22, 2014 photo shows spicy sweet mole pumpkin seed clusters in Concord, N.H. The granola-like snack takes a more balanced approach to our Halloween sugar rush. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Spicy sweet mole pumpkin seed clusters: Skip the Halloween candy. When your sweet tooth strikes this season, try these granola-like snacks. (AP/Matthew Mead)
Homemade Granola in a parchment lined baking sheet, selective focus
Pumpkin granola: Pumpkin puree and cinnamon make this salty-sweet combo a superb breakfast for holiday mornings. Get the recipe here. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/vm2002)
This Sept. 11, 2015 photo shows pumpkin bread biscotti in Concord, N.H. These cookies are from a recipe by Alison Ladman. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Pumpkin bread biscotti: Turn pumpkin bread into an Italian dessert with this part-cookie, part-bread pumpkin bread biscotti recipe. (AP/Matthew Mead)
This Oct. 5, 2015 photo shows roasted spiced pumpkin with pistachio chutney in Concord, NH. This side dish will fit in with the mosaic of other offerings at the Thanksgiving table. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Roasted spiced pumpkin with pistachio chutney: This recipe will be your go-to side-dish this season. (AP/Matthew Mead)
This Oct. 20, 2014, photo shows lightened pumpkin crunch in Concord, N.H. Instead of relying on tons of cream and egg yolks for a smooth texture for the pumpkin chunch try silken tofu. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Lightened pumpkin crunch: Not every comfort food needs to be heavy. Silken tofu is the star sub for cream and egg yolks in this pumpkin crunch. (AP/Matthew Mead)
This Sept. 29, 2014 photo shows pumpkin risotto with fried sage in Concord, N.H. Like omelets or tortillas, risotto is attractive as a weeknight dinner because of its flexibility. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Pumpkin risotto with fried sage: This recipe cuts the time it takes to make risotto in half — plus it packs a fall-flavor punch. (AP/Matthew Mead)
This Nov. 8, 2011 photo shows pumpkin-roasted red pepper chili in Concord, N.H. This recipe uses a blend of ground bison and finely chopped boneless pork ribs, but any blend of lean meats can be used, including ground turkey or beef and chopped steak. Also, this recipe can be made vegetarian by substituting beans for the meat. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Pumpkin-roasted red pepper chili: Pumpkin, ground bison and finely chopped boneless pork ribs spice up this recipe for pumpkin chili. (ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthew Mead)
This Sept. 30, 2013 photo shows pork chops with chipotle pumpkin seed butter in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Pork chops with chipotle-pumpkin seed butter: Pumpkin is better when it’s mixed into butter … (and spread on pork chops). Find the recipe for pork chops with chipotle-pumpkin seed butter here. (AP/Matthew Mead)
This Sept. 8, 2014 photo shows cream cheese filled ginger cherry pumpkin bread in Concord, N.H. The bread is tender and moist, and delivers loads of flavor. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Cream cheese-filled ginger cherry pumpkin bread: Take your traditional pumpkin bread recipe to the next level with this recipe for cream cheese-filled ginger cherry pumpkin bread. (AP/Matthew Mead)
This Sept. 21, 2015, photo shows quinoa pumpkin breakfast bowl in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Quinoa pumpkin breakfast bowl: Looking for a new way to enjoy breakfast on these cooler mornings? Try this stick-to-your-ribs recipe for a pumpkin quinoa bowl. All you need are a few ingredients and a microwave. (AP/Matthew Mead)
This Oct. 7, 2013 photo shows pumpkin honey doughnuts in Concord, N.H. To help bridge the holidays of Hanukkah and Thanksgiving, this recipe combines the classic fried doughnut from Hanukkah and pumpkin pie from Thanksgiving, into one delicious treat. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Pumpkin honey doughnuts: Pumpkin pie + doughnuts? These pumpkin honey doughnuts are the result of a beautiful merger. Find the recipe here. (AP/Matthew Mead)
This Oct. 20, 2016 photo shows a natural, lower calorie whipped cream substitute in Coronado, Calif. It's made with the liquid leftover from the slow cooking of beans and legumes called "aquafaba" which can be whipped up into a pillowy fluff in minutes. This dish is from a recipe by Melissa d'Arabian. (Melissa d'Arabian via AP)
Pumpkin spice topping: Keep this recipe in your arsenal for a healthier topping for pies and lattes. Find the recipe here. (AP/Melissa d'Arabian)
(1/25)
Breakfast - Homemade Pumpkin Pancakes
Anna Pustynnikova/iStock
Homemade Savory Pumpkin Hummus . Thanksgiving Appetizer dip on wooden background
This Oct. 16, 2017 photo shows a Pumpkin Cheesecake with Crystalized Ginger Crust. This recipe is adapted from Natalie Dupree's companion cookbook "Nathalie Dupree Cooks for Family and Friends" to her PBS show, "Food for Family and Friends," published in 1991. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Karmel)
This September 2016 photo shows pumpkin cream cheese swirled chocolate brownies in New York. This dish is from a recipe by Katie Workman. (Katie Workman via AP)
This Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2015, photo, shows the Pumpkin Fizz cocktail at the Palm House restaurant in San Francisco. The recipe yields a seasonal cocktail for the holidays. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
This Nov. 6, 2017 photo shows a green salad with roasted apple and pumpkin vinaigrette in Bethesda, Md. This dish is from a recipe by Melissa d'Arabian. (Melissa d'Arabian via AP)
This Nov. 2, 2015 photo shows warm pumpkin bourbon cheesecake in Concord, NH. Serve this cheesecake hot, right out of the oven, topped with a little vanilla ice cream or sweetened whipped cream(AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
This Sept. 15, 2017 photo provided by The Culinary Institute of America shows pumpkin bread French toast in Hyde Park, N.Y. This dish is from a recipe by the CIA. (Phil Mansfield/The Culinary Institute of America via AP)
Sliced pumpkin bread loaf sitting on wooden cutting board with pecan nuts and cinnamon spices
This Sept. 8, 2014 photo shows salted caramel pumpkin buns in Concord, N.H.The bun combines two classics, pumpkin pie and a cinnamon bun, which is topped with a homemade caramel sauce. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
This Sept. 25, 2017 photo shows pumpkin coconut squares in New York. This dish is from a recipe by Sara Moulton. (Sara Moulton via AP)
This Sept. 21, 2015, photo shows pumpkin bundt cake with apple date streusel and sticky toffee coffee glaze in Concord, N.H. This recipe takes about 90 minutes, from start to finish. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
This Sept. 22, 2014 photo shows spicy sweet mole pumpkin seed clusters in Concord, N.H. The granola-like snack takes a more balanced approach to our Halloween sugar rush. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Homemade Granola in a parchment lined baking sheet, selective focus
This Sept. 11, 2015 photo shows pumpkin bread biscotti in Concord, N.H. These cookies are from a recipe by Alison Ladman. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
This Oct. 5, 2015 photo shows roasted spiced pumpkin with pistachio chutney in Concord, NH. This side dish will fit in with the mosaic of other offerings at the Thanksgiving table. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
This Oct. 20, 2014, photo shows lightened pumpkin crunch in Concord, N.H. Instead of relying on tons of cream and egg yolks for a smooth texture for the pumpkin chunch try silken tofu. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
This Sept. 29, 2014 photo shows pumpkin risotto with fried sage in Concord, N.H. Like omelets or tortillas, risotto is attractive as a weeknight dinner because of its flexibility. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
This Nov. 8, 2011 photo shows pumpkin-roasted red pepper chili in Concord, N.H. This recipe uses a blend of ground bison and finely chopped boneless pork ribs, but any blend of lean meats can be used, including ground turkey or beef and chopped steak. Also, this recipe can be made vegetarian by substituting beans for the meat. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
This Sept. 30, 2013 photo shows pork chops with chipotle pumpkin seed butter in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
This Sept. 8, 2014 photo shows cream cheese filled ginger cherry pumpkin bread in Concord, N.H. The bread is tender and moist, and delivers loads of flavor. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
This Sept. 21, 2015, photo shows quinoa pumpkin breakfast bowl in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
This Oct. 7, 2013 photo shows pumpkin honey doughnuts in Concord, N.H. To help bridge the holidays of Hanukkah and Thanksgiving, this recipe combines the classic fried doughnut from Hanukkah and pumpkin pie from Thanksgiving, into one delicious treat. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
This Oct. 20, 2016 photo shows a natural, lower calorie whipped cream substitute in Coronado, Calif. It's made with the liquid leftover from the slow cooking of beans and legumes called "aquafaba" which can be whipped up into a pillowy fluff in minutes. This dish is from a recipe by Melissa d'Arabian. (Melissa d'Arabian via AP)

More Thanksgiving food:

Thanksgiving turkey recipes

Thanksgiving potato recipes

Thanksgiving side dish recipes

Thanksgiving dessert recipes

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Christmas News Food & Restaurant News Halloween News Holiday News Latest News Life & Style Lifestyle News Photo Galleries Tasty Recipes Thanksgiving News
autumn comfort food cooking dining fall food holidays pumpkin recipes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up