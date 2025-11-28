How to enjoy your Thanksgiving wine before it goes bad

Along with leftover turkey and sides, some people may still have wine left over after enjoying Thanksgiving dinner with friends and family. How long is it still good to drink?

Wynn Roberton, the head sommelier at Bourbon Steak in D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood, told WTOP that once you open a wine bottle, oxidation begins. Once oxygen enters the bottle, it can cause a flat taste, leading to a loss of flavor.

“The No. 1 killer of wine is oxygen,” he said.

Roberton, a Rockville, Maryland, native, said it is important to have a plan to protect the wine once you start pouring. The key is to keep the cork on the bottle. The more wine that is still in the bottle, the longer it will stay fresh.

If any wine remains in the bottle and it is corked, Roberton recommended storing it somewhere cool. White wine will be in the fridge, whereas reds can be stored in a cooler, dark area.

“Going down the line, rosés and then whites pretty close, maybe a couple days in the right conditions,” Roberton said. “Depending on the red, it could be up to, I’d say, five days at the most, if it’s a really big, hearty red wine kept in a nice, cool, dark area after it’s opened.”

For the best taste, Roberton recommended enjoying a glass as soon as possible and pairing it with leftover Thanksgiving food. He also recommended testing pairings based on what you do with your leftovers, for example, pairing white wine with spicy turkey tacos or red wine with roast beef sandwiches.

“Overall, if you’re dealing with food-friendly wines from the beginning, then you’re going to be in a good spot from main course to leftovers, etc.,” Roberton said.

The shelf life for most white wines can be a few days, while red wine can last five to seven days. Wines with high levels of tannins or natural compounds from grape skins take longer to degrade once oxygen enters the bottle, meaning they will last longer. Some examples include cabernets, merlots and Bordeauxs.

“Wines themselves are protected by their tannin, their alcohol, their acidity, things like that,” Roberton said. “If it’s a bigger red wine, it’s going to last a little bit longer.”

As wine ages, it loses its aromas and fruity and nutty flavors, making it less enjoyable to drink.

Most will oxidize and may not be good to drink. However, Roberton said every wine is different, and others may have an enhanced flavor after being stored away.

“If it’s been about a week, it’s probably done,” Roberton said. “But if you try it and taste it and you think it’s delicious, keep it or drink it.”

A good stocking stuffer for any wine enthusiast is a tool that helps to preserve wine longer. Roberton recommended a Coravin SmartClamp, which creates a spout to pour without pulling out the cork, allowing the bottle to be stored right away if there is any left over. Another option is a Repour Wine Saver stopper, which will replace the bottle’s original cork.

The holidays are a good time to learn about wine and preservation, so you can always enjoy a glass, Roberton said.

“I would encourage people to branch out and to be fun,” he said. “Both in wine style and bottle size … and just have fun with it.”

