Boil water advisory lifted for parts of southern Prince George’s County

WSSC Water said affected customers should flush their cold water lines for about five minutes or until the water runs clear.

The boil water advisory that was in effect for hundreds of WSSC Water customers in the Accokeek and Clinton areas of southern Prince George’s County, Maryland, has been lifted.

The utility company said that the advisory was lifted at 9 p.m. Friday.

Affected customers are advised to flush their cold water lines for about five minutes or until the water runs clear.

On Thursday, a 16-inch water main broke near Livingston and Piscataway Roads in Clinton around 5 p.m., which led to a loss of water pressure. As a result of the water main break, around 3,600 customers in the area are affected.

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