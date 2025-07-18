Boil water advisory in effect for Prince George’s Co. towns after water main break

WSSC Water issued a boil water advisory on Friday night for several towns in Prince George's County, Maryland, after a water main broke near the Cheverly Metro station.

WSSC Water said in a release a 16-inch diameter water main break was discovered at 5540 Columbia Park in Hyattsville.

The boil water advisory includes the towns of Cheverly, Seat Pleasant, Capitol Heights and other nearby communities.

WSSC Water said it will be distributing bottled water to customers affected by the boil water advisory at specific stations around the county.

When water is restored for customers who lost service, water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute before consumption.

The water utility company said affected customers who do have any water coming from their taps should bring it to a rolling boil for a minute then allow it to cool before:

Drinking

Brushing teeth

Washing fruits and vegetables

Preparing baby food and formula

Making ice

Giving to pets

WSSC will test samples to ensure the water is safe for consumption before lifting the boil water advisory.

