10-year-old girl attacked by beaver at Montgomery County park, leading to closure of park

Park officials said they got a report of a beaver attacking and biting the girl while she was canoeing with a group in a creek on the park's property.

A 10-year-old girl was attacked by a beaver Thursday at Seneca Creek State Park in Montgomery County, Maryland, leading to the temporary shutdown of part of the park.

Park officials said they got a report around 3:30 p.m. Thursday of the beaver attacking and biting the girl while she was canoeing with a group in a creek on the park’s property.

The 10-year-old, who was at summer camp at the time of the incident, had three cut wounds on her upper leg and was taken to Bethesda’s Suburban Hospital to treat her injuries. Park officials said there weren’t any other injuries.

Officials are looking for the beaver.

As a result of the incident, Seneca Creek near Berryville Road, where the beaver attack took place, will be closed until further notice, along with the one mile of trail. The parking lot next to the location is also restricted.

This beaver attack at Seneca Creek State Park comes after there were beaver attacks at Cunningham Falls State Park in Frederick County, Maryland, on two people — a 13-year-old swimmer on July 26 and a 19-year-old fisherman on Aug. 5. Those beavers were captured, euthanized and tested positive for rabies.

Park officials said what happened at Seneca Creek State Park is unrelated to what happened at Cunningham Falls State Park. They added that there are no signs of a rabies outbreak in Frederick and Montgomery counties.

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